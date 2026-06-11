A Nigerian man has shared what he noticed the moment singer Chike arrived at the Service of Songs held for the late Alexx Ekubo

In a now-viral video posted on TikTok, he captured the moment the singer walked in and how people behaved around him

Social media users who watched the video on X had different things to say in the comments section

A Nigerian man recounted an observation he made when singer Chike entered the venue for the Service of Songs organised in memory of the late Alexx Ekubo.

The scene was captured on camera and the video attracted attention from many netizens.

Chike arrives at Alexx Ekubo Service of Songs. Photo credit: @seyikanbai/X.

Source: Twitter

Man speaks about Chike's entrance

The footage showed the point at which the singer entered the gathering and the manner in which those present reacted to his arrival.

Identified as @seyikanbai, the X user shared the clip and added a description of what transpired during that moment.

The caption confirmed that the event in question was the Alexx Ekubo Service of Songs and that Frank Edoho attended the same service.

The X user noted that he observed a change in the way other men at the service interacted with Chike.

He claimed that the men were not interested in acknowledging or exchanging pleasantries with Chike.

Prior to this appearance, Chike became the subject of public discussion following allegations made by Frank Edoho.

The Nigerian media personality accused the singer of involvement with his wife.

That accusation generated controversy across social platforms and placed Chike at the centre of online conversations.

The Service of Songs held for Alexx Ekubo drew several notable figures, and the presence of both Chike and Frank Edoho at the same event became a point of focus for observers.

The clip captured the atmosphere at the time of Chike’s entrance and the behaviour of individuals around him.

Attention remained fixed on the events that unfolded during the memorial service as the video continued to circulate.

Video of Chike's entrance goes viral online. Photo credit: OfficialChike.

Source: Twitter

The caption read:

"The moment Chike arrived at the Alex Ekubo Service of songs which had frank Edoho in attendance. Men are really not greeting Chike anymore."

Reactions as man speaks about Chike

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Adebayo said:

"Make una leave this guy Abeg, but why you go dogggy person wife and no be say you no sabi the person omoh chike do bad thing make we no lie."

Sassou said:

"If I be frank, I go wait am outside. Use better punch adjust em jaw. Not because my wife decided to be stupiid but because I shamelessly approached you as a man but you look me less continue affair."

Blue eye said:

"By the time he realised the gravity of the situation it will be too late for him. He still proven hard guy."

Grace said:

"Oh my God men are not greeting Chike omg how will he survive?Those men are the ones feeding him Chike pray so that men can greet you please."

Joseph said:

"He's just minding his business in this video. Normally nobody is supposed to be very cheerful because of what they're there for."

Haxor said:

"How mentally deranged must you be to sleep with someone's wife? Knowingly, consciously slept with someone's wife. Someone even older than you. Chike you'll always get what's coming to you."

Mister said:

"Person need to smashh this boy face make e see say no be play wetin him do, he’s just feeing like “‘Nothing dey happen” He for try am with Portable wife make e see life."

Ayumzi said:

"That's it. He's now a cultist, he has join the brotherhood of home wreckers, so he has to live in the perpetual fear of it all his remaining life, if I'm Frank Edoho; even though I don't hurt him badly, I'll continue to remind him of his fears. Oppress the hell out of him."

Bite added:

"What's the meaning of excuse me, are the people there not important as any other person, when he is not the one gathering them, he should either out a leash on his BGs or keep them outside. If you push honestly I would put u in ur place. Abi is it his service of song."

See the post below:

Lady reacts to Chike's saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her observation after listening to the alleged voice call between Frank Edoho’s wife and Chike.

In a post shared via her official X account, she disclosed what she understood about the lady and why she was allegedly drawn to Chike.

Source: Legit.ng