Breaking: INEC Announces New Date for 2027 Presidential Election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced a new date for the 2023 presidential election. The electoral body has now fixed January 16, 2027, for the presidential and national assembly elections.
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Also, the commission added that February 6, 2027, has now been fixed as the new date when the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections will be held.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng