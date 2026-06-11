A man shared what he noticed about Alexx Ekubo’s sister-in-law’s speech during the actor’s service of songs

Celebrities, family, and well-wishers gathered to mourn the late actor at a service of songs ceremony held in Lagos

As a video of Alexx Ekubo’s sister-in-law’s speech trended, an observant man came online to share what caught his attention

An observant man has drawn people's attention to what he noticed about Alexx Ekubo's sister-in-law's speech at the actor's service of songs.

Nollywood and fans were thrown into mourning when Alexx Ekubo died on May 11, 2026, after a battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

Alexx Ekubo: Observant Man Shares What Caught His Attention in Actor’s Sister-in-law’s Speech

Source: UGC

A service of songs was held for late actor Alexx Ekubo on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at the Monarch Event Centre in Lagos, bringing celebrities and family together to mourn the deceased.

Man speaks about Alexx Ekubo's sister-in-law's speech

A man identified as Chukwuma Ndiogulu on Facebook shared what caught his attention in the speech by Alexx Ekubo's sister-in-law at the service.

According to her, when Ekubo came to their family to ask for his wife’s hand in marriage, the family was certain he was the right person for her.

Her words:

"It was difficult for us. We were very particular about who she ends up with because she's a special breed. But when Ikenna came forth, we knew no one deserved her but Ikenna."

On his Facebook post, Chukwuma shared what caught his attention in the woman's speech.

He said:

"I listened to the family's tributes to late Alex Ekubo which was delivered by his wife's sister and one thing she said that caught my attention was that their family was particular about the type of man their daughter Anwuli should end up with because she is a jewel in the family.

"What I understand there is that the family was actively involved in helping their sister Anwuli choose a husband. I hope this family didn't reject Anwuli's heaven-ordained husband in the process of using their human eyes and senses to choose a husband for their sister."

He added:

"Can your heaven ordained partner d!e after a year or months of marriage? The answer is yes because all of us has different missions to accomplish on earth. As long as what is happening to us in this life is going according to God's plan for our lives, there is nothing to regret no matter how painful it is."

Alexx Ekubo: Observant Man Shares What Caught His Attention in Actor’s Sister-in-law’s Speech

Source: Instagram

In a related story, Pastor Jerry Eze shared the plan he had made with Alexx Ekubo and how his death didn't make it come to pass.

Pastor Ighodalo speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the senior pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, spoke about how Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli, had behaved since the demise of her husband.

The pastor, who spoke at the event, shared his observation about the actor’s wife, Anwuli, and why he appreciated her.

Source: Legit.ng