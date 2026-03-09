APC has mourned the sudden death of party chieftain Chamberlain Dunkwu after collapsing at home in Abuja

Dunkwu was a key figure in the Nigeria Aquatics Federation (NAqF) and served in various legislative roles

APC lauded the late Dunkwu's "selfless contributions" to the ruling party and his community in Delta State

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed that it is “shocked and deeply saddened” by the death of “a highly respected” party chieftain, Chamberlain Dunkwu.

Legit.ng had reported that Dunkwu, president of the Nigeria Aquatics Federation, tragically passed away after collapsing at his residence on Saturday morning, March 7, 2026. His sudden death came just hours before he was scheduled to attend the “Swim to the Future” programme, a key talent discovery event he had helped organise at the National Stadium Swimming Pool (Package B) in Abuja.

APC mourns Dunkwu’s sudden death

According to Leadership, sources close to the family confirmed that efforts to revive Dunkwu were unsuccessful.

Apart from leading the Nigeria Aquatics Federation, Dunkwu also served as deputy chief of staff (legislative) to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas. Previously, he was a special adviser on members’ affairs to the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

In its condolence message, signed by national spokesperson Felix Morka, the APC described Dunkwu as “an energetic, selfless, and loyal party man who contributed enormously to building and strengthening the party in his native Ika federal constituency, Delta State, and beyond.”

APC pays heartfelt tribute to Dunkwu

The APC's statement reads on X:

"Dr. Dunkwu lived a vibrant life of service and philanthropy that touched many within and beyond his homeland. His exit has created a yawning void that will be difficult to fill. Our Party prays God to grant his immediate family the fortitude to bear this huge loss. And may He comfort all members of the APC family in Ika Federal Constituency, Delta State and around the country at this difficult time."

It added:

"Amazing Grace! Amazing Grace! May His Grace lead you home, and may it be true for you as proclaimed in the old hymnal: “To that old rugged cross I will ever be true, its shame and reproach gladly bear; then he'll call me someday to my home far away, where his glory forever I'll share.” Fare thee well, dear compatriot!"

