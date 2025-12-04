Governor Alex Otti of Abia state has disclosed that his visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was based on Nnamdi Kanu, the convicted leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

Otti explained that his visit to Tinubu was not centred around plans to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Otti had recently visited Kanu in Sokoto Custodial Centre after he was sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice James Omotosho of Abuja federal high court

FCT, Abuja - Ferdinand Ekeoma has said Governor Alex Otti’s visit to President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, December 2, focused on issues concerning Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Ekeoma, special adviser on media and publicity to Abia Governor Otti, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, December 4, obtained by Legit.ng.

Abia governor explains Tinubu meeting

The Abia governor's mouthpiece was reacting to a claim by a former commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs in the state, Charles Ogbonnaya, who alleged that the governor visited Tinubu to discuss plans to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election. Otti is a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP).

Ekeoma said:

“The governor subsequently had a meeting with the President after visiting the IPOB leader at the Sokoto Correctional Centre on Sunday, November 30, 2025. This is in continuation of earlier meetings the governor had been having with the FG on this matter in the past two years.

“The issue of Kanu was the only subject matter that took Governor Otti to Aso Rock and to the glory of God, the meeting was both positive and fruitful, as the president was so gracious and generous."

Igbo community asks Tinubu to release Kanu

Meanwhile, the Igbo Community Association, Abuja, has tasked President Tinubu to listen to the advice from well-meaning Nigerians and the international community to release Kanu. Kanu was convicted of terrorism and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The group alleged that Kanu’s imprisonment is resonating negatively throughout the south-east geopolitical zone, Nigeria, and the diaspora.

Vanguard quoted Ikenna Ellis-Ezenekwe, the group's president-general, as saying:

"The president should also listen to the voices of forty-four legislators of the National Assembly who have joined the call for President Tinubu to seek a political solution to the Nnamdi Kanu impasse.

“The Igbo Community Association, FCT is advising President Tinubu to seize this opportunity and grant Nnamdi Kanu freedom."

Kanu reacts to Omotosho’s decision

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kanu said Justice Omotosho's verdicts against him are "rubbish".

Kanu said the judgment is not based on law, but on sentiments.

Aloy Ejimakor, legal consultant to Kanu, vowed to challenge the life sentence handed to the IPOB leader by the federal high court in Abuja.

