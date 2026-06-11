The Federal Government has declared Friday, June 12, as a work-free day in commemoration of Democracy Day in Nigeria

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister for Interior, announced the public holiday in a statement on behalf of the federal government on Thursday, June 11

This is as the presidency commented that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was part of those who agreed to a rotational presidency after the annulment of the June 12, 1993

The Federal Government has announced Friday, June 12, as a public holiday in celebration of Nigeria's Democracy Day. The announcement was made by Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, on behalf of the federal government.

As shared by the Ministry of Information and National Orientation on social media on Thursday, June 11, June 12 remains a significant day in Nigeria’s history in honour of the courage, resilience and sacrifices of Nigerians whose efforts made democratic governance possible in this country. Their legacy continues to inform the values and responsibilities of the Nigerian state.

FG declares June 12 Democracy Day public holiday Photo Credit: @FMINONigeria

Source: Twitter

The Honourable Minister reaffirmed the Federal Government's commitment to the preservation of democratic ideals, including the rule of law, transparency, accountability and inclusive governance. The administration has pledged to uphold these principles without compromise.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Interior, in coordination with relevant security agencies, will continue to maintain and strengthen internal security measures to protect lives and property across the country. A secure and stable environment, the Minister noted, is essential to the health of any democracy and to the broader project of national development.

The Minister called on all Nigerians to observe the holiday as an opportunity for civic reflection, urging citizens to recommit to lawful conduct, responsible engagement and national unity.

Tunji-Ojo reportedly said:

"As we mark this historic day, every Nigerian is encouraged to remain law-abiding, uphold the institutions that sustain our democracy, and remember that the strength of any democracy lies ultimately in the character of its citizens."

Read the full statement on X here:

June 12: Presidency speaks on Atiku's chances

Speaking ahead of the celebration, the presidency has disclosed that former vice president and the 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, was one of the political leaders who agreed to the adoption of a rotational presidency in the country.

Senator George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), disclosed that the 2027 presidential hopeful was involved in the decision that was reached after the annulment of the historic June 12, 1999, presidential elections.

Akume, who was a former governor of Benue State, made the revelation while speaking at a press conference on the preparation by the presidency for the forthcoming celebration of the June 12 activities in honour of Nigeria's 27th Democracy Day anniversary.

The SGF's comment is coming amid the renewed political debate on the zoning of the presidency ahead of the 2027 general elections, following the emergence of Atiku as the ADC presidential candidate in the 2027 elections.

FG comments on rotational presidency and June 12 celebration Photo Credit: @FMINONigeria

Source: Twitter

Atiku meets Amaechi after ADC primaries

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has hosted the ex-minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, at his residence in Abuja.

The meeting between Atiku and Amaechi will be the second of its kind since the outcome of the ADC presidential primaries.

This is coming amid the controversy that the former minister could end up being the running mate to Atiku, who had won the ADC presidential primary.

Source: Legit.ng