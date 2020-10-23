Williams Uchemba is an actor and writer, known for Sugar Rush (2019), Merry Men 2 (2019) and Story Story: The African Rideshare (2018). He is also popularly known as a movie producer, philanthropist, comedian, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker.

The actor poses for a photo. Photo: williamsuchemba

Source: Instagram

While he began his career in the early 2000s as a child actor, he has engaged in much more than just acting in Nollywood films.

Williams Uchemba profile summary

Name: Williams Uchemba

Williams Uchemba Birthplace: Abia State

Abia State Williams Uchemba's date of birth: October 22

October 22 Place of birth: Abia State, Nigeria

Abia State, Nigeria Ethnicity: Igbo

Igbo Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Brunella Oscar

Brunella Oscar Education : University of Nigeria

: University of Nigeria Religion : Christian

: Christian Occupation: Actor, producer, model, entrepreneur, and comedian

Actor, producer, model, entrepreneur, and comedian Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Instagram: @williamsuchemba

Williams Uchemba's biography

Uchemba Williams was born in the Southeastern part of Nigeria, Abia State, on October 22. Uchemba was born into a family of 6; his parents and his three other siblings.

How old is Williams Uchemba now?

Williams Uchemba's age is unknown, as the actor has not revealed any details about the year he was born. However, Everipedia reports that he is 27 years old.

Education

The actor finished both his primary and secondary school education in Abia State. Upon completion, he obtained his First School Leaving Certificate and O'Level certificate.

He then gained admission into (UNN) University of Nigeria, Nsukka in Enugu State, where he studied international relations.

Career: When did Williams Uchemba start acting?

He joined Nollywood as a child actor in 2000 and became one of the most popular child actors in the industry after featuring in the Nollywood blockbuster movie titled The Journey of the Dead, where he starred alongside Olu Jacobs, Ramsey Noah, and Pete Edochie. The movie gave him the platform to feature in other movies.

A collage of the actor's photos. Photo: @williamsuchemba

Source: Instagram

In 2002, he featured in the film Oh My Son. The film also features Patience Ozokwor, Amaechi Muonagor, Clarion Chukwurah, Rita Edochie, Bruno Iwuoha, and more.

In 2003, he featured in another Nigerian blockbuster movie titled Beyond Belief and in 2006, he played a role as a smart kid in the movie titled The World of Riches, another successful movie.

Williams Uchemba has featured in over 90 Nollywood movies till date. Some of them include:

2020 - Quam's Money

2019 - Sugar Rush - Obum

- Obum 2019 - Merry Men 2 - Johnny

- Johnny 2018 - Story Story: The African Rideshare - Rider #3

- Rider #3 2006 - The World of Riches

2006 - The World of Riches 2

2005 - Dorathy My Love

2005 - Dorathy My Love 2

2003 - Beyond Belief - Johnny

- Johnny 2003 - Beyond Belief 2 - Johnny

Williams Uchemba also shoots his comedy skits and posts them online via his Instagram handle @williamsuchemba.

Awards and nominations

Williams Uchemba has been nominated for several awards, of which he has also won some. The awards he has won include:

Most Promising Actor in Nigeria – Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award

– Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award Best Kid Actor – Africa Movie Academy Awards

– Africa Movie Academy Awards Most Promising Act to Watch – Best of Nollywood Awards

– Best of Nollywood Awards Best Actor in a Comedy – City People Entertainment Awards.

Uchemba looking dapper. Photo: @williamsuchemba

Source: Instagram

Entrepreneurial ventures

The actor also owns a film production company named Prosthesis Entertainment Limited and has released a film titled Hands Full of Blood.

Philanthropic acts

Uchemba once berated Nigerian celebrities for showing off online and not giving back to the people (fans) that helped them achieve greatness.

In one of his statements captured on his Instagram page, he explains why he needs to be a philanthropist. In his words,

"why do I need to spend 2m on drinks just to enjoy with friends in 2 hours"? This money can equally set three people up for the rest of their lives, and it can pay the school fees for some kids. There is no betterment in spending N1.5m on Gucci product or Fendi shoe that worth N800,000 but prefer to use the money to help people without any hope. He believes that helping others is when someone lives a fulfilled life".

What does the Williams Uchemba Foundation do?

The actor founded the Williams Uchemba Foundation around 2017. The foundation aims to help make the world a better and happier place.

The non-profit organization started with a program aimed at taking 1,000 kids out of the streets and returning them to school. The Williams Uchemba Foundation also strives to ensure that parents have the means to keep their children out of the streets in the future.

The actor looking amazing. Photo: @williamsuchemba

Source: Instagram

Also, to encourage more people to become involved in charitable acts, he started a Give Challenge Tour in 2017. He challenged other celebrities to do the same thing.

In April 2020, he donated cash and food materials to feed over 5,000 people living in slum communities in Lagos State.

Williams Uchemba also built a house for a family that had been living in a slum in May 2020. He also stated that his US partners offered scholarships up to the university level to the two children in the family.

In June 2020, the actor adopted an 18-year-old furniture maker and revealed that he had plans to sponsor his education until he graduates from the university. The movie star made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday, June 18, 2020, where he shared his encounter with the young man and how he came up with the decision.

According to him, he had gone shopping for furniture when he bumped into the teenager at the shop. After some conversations with him, Uchemba says he made up his mind to assist the smart young man.

"A few days ago I went to a furniture store to make some furniture for my ongoing projects and when they took me to the workshop, I saw this young man Demola who was one of the carpenters but as an apprentice...I asked him some questions and realized that he is a very smart young boy, so I invited him to my house to know more about him. He is 18 years of age, has finished secondary school (with good grades), and would love to study Economics in the University but can't further his education because he doesn't have a sponsor to put him through school."

"So today I decided to adopt Demola not only to sponsor him through school but to mentor him with the knowledge and other information that has made me who I am today, till he becomes the man God destined him to be. Say hello to my new son ."

Uchemba took to social media to call out for information regarding the whereabouts of the family of the young man who was killed by a stray bullet during #EndSARS protest. According to Uchemba, he wants to make it up the family of the innocent young man.

How much is Williams Uchemba worth?

According to Austine Media, Williams Uchemba has a net worth of $1.5 million.

Is Williams Uchemba married?

Actor Williams Uchemba and his wife. Photo: @williamsuchemba

Source: Instagram

Yes, the celebrity got married to the love of his life in 2020. The couple had the traditional wedding at the bride’s residence in Anambra. Then they held the white wedding in Lagos on November 21, 2020. Williams Uchemba's wife is Brunella Oscar, a physician at Hull York Medical who hails from Anambra State, Nigeria.

Brunella said that she first saw Williams on Facebook when he posted a video preaching the gospel in 2017. She knew that he would be her husband from that moment.

How old is Williams Uchemba's wife?

Brunella Oscar was born on April 20, 1992. As of 2021, she is 29 years old.

Williams Uchemba is a popular Nollywood actor who has proven to be not only talented but also kind-hearted, as evidenced by his numerous philanthropic acts.

READ ALSO: Fireboy DML biography: Age, real name, girlfriend, Apollo album

Legit.ng recently covered the story of Fireboy DML, one of the fast-rising Afro-Life singers from Nigeria. The musician became popular following the success of his single titled Jealous.

You will be surprised to find out that the celebrity is only 24 years old, but he has made significant achievements in his career. The musician recently released his sophomore album, Apollo. Apollo was released on August 20, 2020, under the YBNL Nation record label. The 17-track album comes after the success of his debut album Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps, which was released on November 29, 2019.

Source: Legit.ng