Breaking: Dickson Holds Emergency Closed-Door Peace Talks Amid NDC Kano Crisis

Senator Dickson held peace talks to resolve NDC's internal disputes in Kano State

Kwankwasiya Movement tensions central to NDC's ongoing crisis and reconciliation efforts

NDC denies releasing official primary results and promotes internal democracy ahead of elections

The National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Seriake Dickson, has held emergency closed-door peace talks with aggrieved members of the party over the ongoing crisis in Kano state.

According to the party’s national spokesperson, Osa Director, the meeting took place on Monday, June 8, and was aimed at resolving disputes arising from the party’s primary elections and internal disagreements involving stakeholders in the North-West.

Dickson Holds Emergency Closed-Door Peace Talks Amid NDC Kano Crisis

Source: Twitter

Kwankwasiya dispute at centre of talks

The crisis is linked to tensions between members of the Kwankwasiya Movement and other factions within the NDC in Kano State.

The Kwankwasiya Movement, founded by former Kano State Governor and NDC vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has been at the centre of allegations concerning influence over party structures in the region, Premium Times reported.

Director described the discussions as constructive and said they lasted several hours.

He stated:

“Senator Dickson and the NDC leadership are mediating in the process in order to enhance inclusion and participation by every party member.”

NDC denies releasing primary results

The NDC leadership also reiterated that no official results of its 2027 primary elections have been released in any state.

According to the spokesperson,

“The NDC leadership will not impose candidates in Kano State, and indeed across the nation as the party cherishes the virtues of internal democracy.”

He urged members and the public to disregard any circulating lists of candidates, insisting they are not official.

The party said ongoing reconciliation efforts are aimed at strengthening unity and ensuring inclusiveness ahead of the 2027 general elections, as internal consultations continue across affected structures.

NDC closes presidential ticket sale

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has shut the door on the sale of Expression of Interest forms for the presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a notice issued from Abuja and signed by the party’s National Secretary, Ikenna Enekweizu, on Monday, May 18, the party confirmed that no further presidential forms will be sold again for anyone eyeing the top seat.

Source: Legit.ng