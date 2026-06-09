Breaking: Dickson Holds Emergency Closed-Door Peace Talks Amid NDC Kano Crisis
- Senator Dickson held peace talks to resolve NDC's internal disputes in Kano State
- Kwankwasiya Movement tensions central to NDC's ongoing crisis and reconciliation efforts
- NDC denies releasing official primary results and promotes internal democracy ahead of elections
The National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Seriake Dickson, has held emergency closed-door peace talks with aggrieved members of the party over the ongoing crisis in Kano state.
According to the party’s national spokesperson, Osa Director, the meeting took place on Monday, June 8, and was aimed at resolving disputes arising from the party’s primary elections and internal disagreements involving stakeholders in the North-West.
Kwankwasiya dispute at centre of talks
The crisis is linked to tensions between members of the Kwankwasiya Movement and other factions within the NDC in Kano State.
The Kwankwasiya Movement, founded by former Kano State Governor and NDC vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has been at the centre of allegations concerning influence over party structures in the region, Premium Times reported.
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Director described the discussions as constructive and said they lasted several hours.
He stated:
“Senator Dickson and the NDC leadership are mediating in the process in order to enhance inclusion and participation by every party member.”
NDC denies releasing primary results
The NDC leadership also reiterated that no official results of its 2027 primary elections have been released in any state.
According to the spokesperson,
“The NDC leadership will not impose candidates in Kano State, and indeed across the nation as the party cherishes the virtues of internal democracy.”
He urged members and the public to disregard any circulating lists of candidates, insisting they are not official.
The party said ongoing reconciliation efforts are aimed at strengthening unity and ensuring inclusiveness ahead of the 2027 general elections, as internal consultations continue across affected structures.
NDC closes presidential ticket sale
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has shut the door on the sale of Expression of Interest forms for the presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 elections.
In a notice issued from Abuja and signed by the party’s National Secretary, Ikenna Enekweizu, on Monday, May 18, the party confirmed that no further presidential forms will be sold again for anyone eyeing the top seat.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944