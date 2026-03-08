Reform Caucus suspends COSEYL leader Goodluck Ibem for unauthorized statement against Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu

Caucus defends Kalu, dismisses Ibem's petition to Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee as lacking merit

Leaders apologize to Kalu, reaffirm support for unity and positive political development in Southeast Nigeria

A breakaway faction of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), known as the Reform Caucus, has announced the immediate suspension of one of the organisation’s leaders, Goodluck Ibem, over what it described as an unauthorised statement issued against the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The group made the announcement during a press briefing on Friday, accusing Ibem of releasing a defamatory statement against the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, without the consent or knowledge of the organisation’s executive council.

Members of the caucus said the statement did not represent the official position of COSEYL and insisted the organisation should not be associated with what they called a “rogue action”.

“COSEYL is not for sale. Our name is not a commodity to be hawked in corridors of mischief,” the group said in a statement cited by Legit.ng on Sunday, March 8.

They further alleged that Ibem had repeatedly used the organisation’s platform for personal and political purposes.

Group distances itself from petition against deputy speaker

During the briefing, leaders of the Reform Caucus also criticised a petition reportedly submitted by Ibem to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) concerning Kalu’s professional background.

The caucus argued that the petition lacked merit and raised questions about the jurisdiction of the committee over the allegations.

According to the group, the claims cited in the petition related to events that allegedly occurred before Kalu was called to the Nigerian Bar in September 2011, which they said places the matter outside the authority of the disciplinary body.

They explained that the Legal Practitioners Act empowers the committee to investigate the conduct of practising lawyers only in matters connected to the practice of law.

Caucus challenges allegations in petition

The caucus also dismissed claims that Kalu simultaneously attended the Nigerian Law School while undertaking the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

According to the group, existing laws do not expressly prohibit such overlap.

Members of the caucus further argued that the petition itself acknowledged Kalu’s admission to the Bar and included his Call to Bar certificate as evidence, which they said contradicted any claim questioning his legal status.

They also rejected the allegation of fraud, stressing that such claims require a high standard of proof which, according to them, the materials presented in the petition failed to establish.

Leaders apologise to deputy speaker

The Reform Caucus reaffirmed its support for Kalu, describing him as a prominent Igbo political figure who currently occupies a significant leadership position in the National Assembly.

They said the organisation’s objective was to support leaders who contribute positively to the development of the South-East rather than promote what they described as baseless allegations.

The caucus, led by its president Prince Ogbu Emmanuel, secretary Barrister Somto Nwokoye and publicity secretary Nellobi Bright, also issued an apology to the deputy speaker over the controversy.

They said the organisation regretted the “embarrassment, distress, and reputational damage” caused by Ibem’s statement.

The group added that Ibem’s suspension takes immediate effect and warned that any future statements issued in the name of COSEYL by him would be considered invalid.

