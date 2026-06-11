Cristiano Ronaldo finally faced the Super Eagles for the first time in his illustrious career

Portugal defeated Nigeria 2-1 in their final warm-up match before the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Portuguese captain declared his side ready for the tournament after the victory

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his thoughts after making his long-awaited first appearance against Nigeria as Portugal wrapped up preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 2-1 victory over the Super Eagles.

The veteran forward led Roberto Martinez's side in the friendly encounter at the 29,000-capacity Estádio Dr Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria on Wednesday night, June 10, 2026.

Cristiano Ronaldo with Akor Adams during the International Friendly match between Portugal and Nigeria. Photo by Gualter Fatia

Source: Getty Images

Although he failed to get on the scoresheet, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was part of the side that edged the three-time African champions in their final outing before heading to the global showpiece in North America.

Following the match, Ronaldo took to social media to declare Portugal's readiness for the tournament.

Sharing a collage of photographs, including one showing him alongside Super Eagles defender Bruno Onyemaechi, the Al-Nassr star wrote:

"The preparation is done. Eyes on the World Cup."

Ronaldo finally faces Nigeria

Despite his extraordinary international career spanning more than two decades, Ronaldo had never played against the Super Eagles before Wednesday's clash.

The 41-year-old started the game and captained Portugal as Roberto Martinez's men concluded their preparations on home soil.

According to BBC, Portugal had defeated Chile 2-1 days earlier and entered the encounter seeking another confidence-boosting result ahead of the World Cup.

Pedro Neto gave the hosts the lead after 23 minutes with a low finish.

Nigeria responded through Akor Adams, whose powerful run and composed strike brought Eric Chelle's side level.

However, Francisco Conceicao curled home a superb winner to ensure the former European champions maintained their winning momentum heading into the competition.

Ronaldo's numbers remain unmatched

Even though he was not at his sharpest against Nigeria, Ronaldo's place among football's all-time greats remains undisputed.

Since making his debut for Portugal more than 20 years ago, the forward has amassed 228 appearances, scoring 143 goals and providing 46 assists, per UEFA.

He has also accumulated over 18,000 minutes in Portugal colours and remains international football's all-time leading scorer.

Questions have continued to surround his future with the national team, with some Portuguese supporters wondering whether the clash against Nigeria could have been his final appearance on home soil.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action against Alex Iwobi during the International Friendly match between Portugal and Nigeria in Leiria, Portugal. Photo by Carlos Rodrigues

Source: Getty Images

Martinez refuses to discuss farewell

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez insisted it was too early to speak about retirement and praised the mentality that has kept Ronaldo performing at the highest level.

According to The Athletic, the Spanish tactician said:

"His attitude is as fresh as an 18-year-old that's playing for the national team for the first time."

Martinez also admitted that replacing the Portuguese captain would be virtually impossible.

"Cristiano cannot be replaced. Like for like, it's impossible."

Speculation has persisted that the World Cup could represent the perfect stage for Ronaldo to end his remarkable international career if Portugal finally secure the one major trophy that has eluded them.

However, there are still several matches scheduled after the tournament, including games against Wales and UEFA Nations League encounters with Norway and Denmark.

There has even been discussion over whether the Portuguese icon could continue until the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which Portugal will co-host, by which time he would be 45 years old.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward is also pursuing the milestone of 1,000 career goals, another target that continues to motivate him.

For now, however, Ronaldo's attention is firmly fixed on helping Portugal challenge for glory in North America.

Portugal have been drawn in Group K alongside DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia.

Martinez will hope to strike the right balance as the Seleção das Quinas chase their first World Cup title.

How to watch the World Cup

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian supporters will be able to follow all 104 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup across television and digital platforms.

Fans can watch the tournament on SuperSport channels on DStv and GOtv, while StarTimes and SportyTV will also provide extensive coverage with highlights and additional content will be available on YouTube and TikTok throughout the competition.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng