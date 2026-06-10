Presidency accuses Peter Obi of lacking originality and questions his eight-year record as Anambra governor

Bayo Onanuga highlights Bola Tinubu’s Lagos legacy, citing institutions and long-term development plans

Presidency insists Obi is “no match” for Tinubu as political discussions ahead of 2027 intensify

FCT, Abuja - The Presidency has launched a fresh attack on former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, questioning his performance as governor of Anambra State and dismissing comparisons between him and President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the remarks in a post on X, where he criticised Obi’s leadership record and described him as lacking originality in governance.

Presidency Fires Direct Shots at Peter Obi Ahead of 2027, “You Failed for 8yrs”

Source: Twitter

According to Onanuga, Obi’s years as governor did not leave behind notable achievements that could serve as evidence of transformative leadership.

“Peter Obi has never shown original, authentic thinking. He is a copy-and-paste politician,” Onanuga stated.

Tinubu’s legacy highlighted

The presidential aide contrasted Obi’s tenure in Anambra with Tinubu’s period as governor of Lagos State, arguing that Tinubu established institutions and development plans that continue to shape governance in the state.

He cited agencies and initiatives such as the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), as well as rail and road masterplans.

Onanuga also referenced comments allegedly made by Obi’s successor, Willie Obiano, claiming that Obi “failed spectacularly” in addressing security challenges during his administration.

Presidency dismisses comparison

The presidential spokesman maintained that Nigeria requires a leader with proven capacity for innovation and execution, insisting that Obi does not measure up to Tinubu’s leadership credentials.

“Peter Obi is no match for President Bola Tinubu. They are not on the same level,” Onanuga said.

Wike mocks Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, knocked the NDC presidential candidate in the 2027 election, Peter Obi, for failing to be a courageous politician.

Wike, a two-term governor of Rivers state, in an interview on Monday, June 1, explained that leadership is all about confronting and fixing the existing problem.

The minister's outburst was a reaction to Obi's political trajectory from APGA to PDP, Labour Party, ADC and now to the NDC.

Source: Legit.ng