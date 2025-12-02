President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, December 2, reportedly met with Abia state governor, Alex Otti, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

Observers have linked the meeting to ongoing efforts to secure the release of the convicted leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu

The meeting comes a few days after Otti visited Kanu at a prison facility in Sokoto state, where the IPOB leader is serving a life sentence

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, December 2, reportedly held a meeting with Alex Otti, governor of Abia, at the presidential villa, Abuja, in what is believed to be part of ongoing efforts to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu, convicted leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

As reported by TVC News, the meeting comes days after Governor Otti visited Kanu at the Sokoto prison, where the IPOB leader is serving his sentence.

The Punch also noted the development.

More to follow...

