Politics

Just In: Tinubu, Abia Governor Otti Reportedly Meet in Aso Rock Amid Push for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
1 min read
  • President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, December 2, reportedly met with Abia state governor, Alex Otti, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja
  • Observers have linked the meeting to ongoing efforts to secure the release of the convicted leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu
  • The meeting comes a few days after Otti visited Kanu at a prison facility in Sokoto state, where the IPOB leader is serving a life sentence

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, December 2, reportedly held a meeting with Alex Otti, governor of Abia, at the presidential villa, Abuja, in what is believed to be part of ongoing efforts to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu, convicted leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

As reported by TVC News, the meeting comes days after Governor Otti visited Kanu at the Sokoto prison, where the IPOB leader is serving his sentence.

President Bola Tinubu meets Abia state governor, Alex Otti, at Aso Rock amid calls for Nnamdi Kanu’s release.
President Bola Tinubu meets Abia governor, Alex Otti, at Aso Rock, Abuja, as calls for Nnamdi Kanu’s release continue. Photo credits: Alex C. Otti, Favour Michael Kanu, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Source: Facebook

The Punch also noted the development.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng

