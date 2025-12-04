A Nigerian lady shared the story of how she travelled from Lagos state to Aba, Abia state on a night bus

According to the lady, she enjoyed the trip and arrived in Aba as planned without facing any problems on the road

However, some people who saw the video said they would not travel by night especially as kidnappers are posing security threats in some parts of the country

Reactions trailed the video of a Nigerian lady who took a night bus from Lagos state to Aba, Abia state.

The lady shared a video on TikTok showing netizens how her journey progressed peacefully from Lagos to Aba.

According to the lady identified as @emeh.fortune, she enjoyed her trip and arrived safely in Aba without encountering any problems.

Some people in the comment section asked the lady to tell them how much she paid as transport fare and she said she paid N27,000.

However, a lot of people expressed the fears that travelling in the night might look like taking risks due to some security challenges in the country at the moment.

She said:

"Travel on a night bus from Lagos to Aba with me. What a cheap means of transportation."

Reactions as lady travels from Lagos to Aba on a night bus

@Claire said:

"Please how safe is travelling by road from lagos to Aba."

@El Forschiano Global said:

"What bus company did you use?"

@Queen said:

"Night bus that I use to enter for 5k/8k even 10k last year march don reach 27k."

@TEES/CLOTH VENDOR IN ABA said:

"How much did you pay."

@ellamanuel162 said:

"I thought I'm the only one that take bitter cola while traveling."

@Angela said:

"Please what time did the bus leave and what time did the arrive?"

