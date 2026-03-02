Edo State Water Resources Commissioner Washington Osifo resigns from Governor Monday Okpebholo’s cabinet

Deputy Chief of Staff Plus Alile also resigns to pursue elective positions

Governor Okpebholo mandates all political appointees to resign by Sunday, March 1st, 2026

Benin City, Edo State

Benin City, Edo State - The Commissioner for Water Resources and Sanitation, Washington Osifo, has resigned from Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo’s cabinet.

The Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Okpebholo, Plus Alile, and a member of the Edo State Audit Commission, Terry Igiebor, also resigned

Other political appointees who have resigned included a member of the board of the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission, Osaze Igbinovia.

As reported by The Nation, the political appointees resigned in line with Governor Okpebholo’s directive

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor has directed political appointees and civil servants seeking elective position to resign latest by Sunday, March 1st, 2026.

Osifo is seeking to contest for the Uhunmwode/Orhionmwon federal constituency seat currently occupied by Hon Billy Osawaru.

Alile is seeking to contest for the Egor/Ikpoba-Okha federal constituency seat.

Edo governor announces 6 Appointments

Recall that six new officials were appointed to various key roles within Governor Monday Okpebholo's administration.

The six new appointments will take effect immediately from Friday, November 15, 2024, in Edo state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhilor, said Okpebholo is committed to selecting experienced professionals to advance the state’s development agenda.

Edo Governor Okpebholo removes top aide

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Okpebholo removed Fred Itua as his chief press secretary (CPS).

In Itua's stead, Governor Okpebholo has approved the appointment of Akhere Patrick Ebojele as the new CPS.

The immediate past CPS will, upon handover, await a new reassignment to be communicated in due course.

