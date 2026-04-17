Late Mohbad’s dad, Mr Joseph Aloba, trended online as he spoke about his son’s delayed burial celebration

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the singer’s family have in discord since the singer’s tragic death

The elderly man also spoke about his grandson’s paternity issues, triggering reactions from netizens

The father of late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has spoken out on why his son’s burial has been delayed.

Mr Joseph Aloba also addressed the controversy surrounding his grandson Liam’s DNA.

Mohbad’s dad clears air on burial delay amid public outcry. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview with Channels TV, Mr Aloba said his vision is to uncover the truth about what killed his son before any final burial can take place.

“My vision is to know exactly what killed Mohbad. Once I have the answers, I’ll work on reconciling with Liam and Wumi. I’ll even go on any media platform to claim Liam as my grandson. But now, I can’t do all that because we are still at the war front,” he stated.

He stressed that Mohbad’s remains are vital evidence in the ongoing investigation, noting that burying the body now would compromise DNA testing. “The reason his remains haven’t been reburied is that his body is evidence, and a DNA test is necessary. If we bury him now, the DNA evidence will be compromised,” he explained.

Mr Aloba also expressed frustration with how authorities have handled the case.

He appealed to the Inspector General of Police to reassign officers to ensure a fair investigation.

“They can change the nature of that environment with just a bottle of wine and 100,000 Naira. That means they are compromised. They should help me change them. They should investigate this case,” he pleaded.

Acknowledging Yoruba cultural traditions, Mr Aloba admitted that delaying a child’s burial is considered taboo. He said his initial instinct was to bury Mohbad immediately, but the exhumation ordered by authorities has prolonged the process.

Watch him talk below:

Netizens react to Mohbad's dad's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

d_real_olamzy said:

"What’s the essence of this DNA in unravelling what killed him. Please, can anyone explain to me as a 2-year-old."

oluwatosin_260193 said:

"But the court gave the final verdict that your son died of medical negligence what is now police own again, Agidi baba yi ti Poju."

empress___adeola

"😂😂😂 Father-in-law of particular concern , eleribu Agba oshi."

ijeomaebu1

"Can someone laugh me with me😂😂 joseph aloba i cant wait too see u in ur prison uniform😂."

mariamajike6 said:

"Na Dna go reveal who/what killed Mohbad…… ok motigbo👌."

ayinkeologeara

"Eni ba jesu joba sir."

smilingpie said:

"Did he know that what he said about Nigeria police can also be use against him sha....".

enny_soothing_hands1 said:

"Continue to rest in peace Imole. We honestly do miss you. Imole fun won ni pressure 💔."

shukrah_wuraolami said:

"The interview is new??"

godblessed2305 said:

"Na only baba mohbad dey do interview up and down."

Late singer Mohbad’s burial controversy deepens as father speaks out. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's father makes an allegation against Wunmi

daughter-in-law had reported that Mohbad's father made some claims against his daughter-in-law and his ex-wife, who was Mohbad's mother.

In a video that surfaced online, he claimed the widow of his son is responsible for the singer's demise.

According to him, he heard a voice note where Mohbad was telling his wife that if she takes his life, she cannot take the lives of every member of his family.

Source: Legit.ng