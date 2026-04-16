Kogi East Political and Good Governance Group (KEPGGG) endorsed Okutepa Usman Danladi for the 2027 Kogi East senatorial race after consultations

The group cited imbalances in representation among Dekina/Bassa, Ankpa, and Idah federal constituencies as basis for its position

KEPGGG urged political parties to prioritise competence over proxy politics in candidate selection

A political advocacy body in Kogi state has thrown its weight behind Okutepa Usman Danladi as its preferred candidate for the Kogi East senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement was made public in Abuja by the Kogi East Political and Good Governance Group (KEPGGG), which said its decision followed extensive consultations across the district and an assessment of prevailing political realities.

2027 Election: Top Political Group Declares Preferred Candidate For Kogi East Senatorial Seat

Source: Twitter

Gorup raises concerns over representation drive decision

The group said its position was informed by concerns surrounding representation within the three federal constituencies that make up Kogi East.

According to KEPGGG, the district had historically produced governors before the shift of political power to Kogi Central in 2015, a development it noted has affected the area’s political influence.

It further highlighted disparities in senatorial representation within the district, noting that Dekina/Bassa federal constituency would have occupied the Senate seat for 18 years by the end of the current cycle, while Ankpa federal constituency has held it for eight years. Idah federal constituency, the group observed, has yet to produce a senator.

“On that basis, the group said there is a case for what it described as a more equitable rotation of representation among the constituencies,” the statement read.

Call for equitable rotation of senate seat

The group stressed the need for a fairer distribution of political opportunities among the constituencies, arguing that such an approach would promote inclusiveness and balance within the district, the Guardian reported.

It maintained that its endorsement was part of a broader effort to encourage conversations around equity and development in Kogi East, Vanguard reported.

Danladi’s profile cited as key factor

In justifying its choice, KEPGGG pointed to Danladi’s background in business and community engagement, describing these as qualities that influenced its decision.

“In its statement, KEPGGG described Danladi, who leads DABAH Homes Limited, as a candidate with experience in business and engagement at the community level,” the group stated.

Group urges merit-based candidate selection

The group also called on political parties to prioritise competence and experience in selecting candidates, cautioning against what it termed proxy politics.

2027 Election: Top Political Group Declares Preferred Candidate For Kogi East Senatorial Seat

Source: Original

It added that its endorsement was not tied to any political party but aimed at contributing meaningfully to ongoing discussions about governance and representation in the district.

There has been no official reaction from other aspirants, as political activities gradually gather pace ahead of the 2027 elections.

2027 election: Kogi-born activist declares ambition

Previously, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Kogi-born media personality and grassroots political advocate Michael Samuel Idoko has declared his ambition to contest for the Kogi State House of Assembly seat representing Olamaboro Constituency.

In a statement exclusively sent to Legit.ng on Friday, March 6, Idoko pledged to champion people-centred representation and accelerated development across communities in the Local Government Area (LGA).

Idoko, widely known for his engagement in media, community advocacy, and grassroots political mobilization, made his intention known during a series of consultations with party leaders, community stakeholders, youth groups, and residents across Olamaboro Local Government Area.

Source: Legit.ng