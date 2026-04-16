Linc Edochie recently took to social media to celebrate his aunt and actress Rita Edochie on her birthday

The Nollywood actor penned a heartwarming message to the actress as he showered prayers on her

Linc Edochie's birthday to Rita has, however, drawn reactions as some fans claim it was a subtle shade

Nollywood actor Linc Edochie has joined fans and well-wishers in celebrating his aunt and veteran actress Rita Edochie, as she clocked a new age on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

Taking to his social media accounts, Linc shared a photo of the celebrant and included an adorable birthday message directed to Rita.

Linc Edochie pens heartwarming message to his aunt Rita Edochie as she clocks a new age. Credit: lincedochie/ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Linc, who described the veteran as his favourite aunty, referred to her as the number one woman king while praying to God to expand her territory and sphere of influence.

"It’s an amazing Day as the LORD blesses my favorite Aunt and Amazon with a year today. Happy Birthday, Ezenwnayi nke mbu. Wishing you many more glorious years. May GOD expand your territory and sphere of influence," Linc wrote in his birthday message to the veteran.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Linc Edochie issued a cautionary message following protests reported in parts of northern Nigeria over recent developments in the Middle East.

In the video message, the actor expressed concern that public demonstrations connected to the international crisis could attract unwanted attention toward Nigeria.

Reactions trail Linc Edochie's birthday message to Rita as she clocks a new age. Credit: ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Linc Edochie's birthday message to Rita Edochie is below:

Reactions trail Linc Edochie's message

While some netizens applauded Linc for celebrating his aunt, others claimed his praise for Rita was a subtle shade at his former lover, Yinka Theisen, who criticised the actress after their separation.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

Benedicta Mbong said:

"Happy birthday mummy, uncle Lincoln yinka must drag you cus of this post."

Felicity Nkey commented:

"Did I hear Ezenwanyi nke mbu the other Ijele can now rest , final result madam Rita is the first Ijele happiest birthday mummy Rita."

Ijeh Samson Tega commented:

"In all thy getting, get in law like Lincoln Edochie . God bless you sir, your own no go spoil Happy birthday mama Rita. We love you."

Amarachi Precious said:

"Aunt how? I taught she is your father brother wife? Nawaaa for you oo,."

Ugwuanyi Ngozi commented:

"Today nah today.... This post will trigger some people....I swear Nevertheless, Happy birthday wishes to our original ijele ...... hottest woman of today."

Amaka Ezema commented:

"Linc has finally destroyed the table we have been managing chai. Happy birthday mama the mama, long life and prosperity."

Royal world said:

"This man don scatter table patapata you own no go ever spoil, happy birthday mama. D mama remain blessed."

Yinka threatens to deal with Linc Edochie

Legit.ng previously reported that Yinka's threat message to someone had surfaced online, in which she issued a warning and made several allegations against him.

In the message, she explained why her relationship with Linc Edochie broke down and revealed her intended course of action against him.

Many Nigerians were left in stitches after seeing the post, sharing their opinions on Yinka and her dramatic approach.

Source: Legit.ng