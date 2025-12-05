Edo state governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has removed Fred Itua as his chief press secretary (CPS)

In Itua's stead, Governor Okpebholo has approved the appointment of Akhere Patrick Ebojele as the new CPS

The immediate past CPS will, upon handover, await a new reassignment to be communicated in due course

Benin City, Edo state - Monday Okpebholo, governor of Edo, on Thursday night, December 4, removed Fred Itua as his chief press secretary (CPS).

Itua, according to a statement by Musa Ikhilor, the secretary to the state government, would wait for a new reassignment to be communicated in due course, The Nation reported.

Edo: Ebojele succeeds Fred Itua

The statement announced Patrick Ebojele as the new CPS to Governor Okpebholo.

It described Ebojele as a renowned journalist, researcher, public administrator, and lecturer with an extensive and distinguished professional record in media practice, public affairs, and academia.

According to the statement:

“The new appointment reflects the commitment of the present administration to strengthen and deepen the communication channels between the Government and the people of Edo State, ensuring clarity, transparency, and effective dissemination of Government policies, programmes, and activities.

“Dr. Ebojele’s journalism career spans reputable Nigerian media houses where he served as Edo/Delta Correspondent for Channels Television, as well as correspondent roles in New Nigerian Newspaper, Champion Newspaper, and Comet Newspapers.

“He will be taking over from Mr. Fred Itua, who will, upon handover, await a new reassignment to be communicated in due course. The Government expresses appreciation to Mr. Itua for his contributions and service.”

Okpebholo provides N200k grants for PWDs

Meanwhile, Governor Okpebholo has underscored Edo state’s commitment to inclusive governance by empowering 250 persons with disabilities with N200,000 each under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), as part of activities marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Speaking at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, Governor Okpebholo stressed that people with disabilities are God’s creation and must never be subjected to discrimination. He announced the donation of a bus to the PWD community, symbolising the state’s determination to improve mobility, dignity, and access for vulnerable groups.

He said via X on Wednesday, December 3:

"This day reminds us of our collective responsibility to build a society where every citizen is valued, included, and given the opportunity to thrive. Edo State is for all.

"Our administration remains committed to promoting inclusion, strengthening support systems, and ensuring that persons with disabilities have equal access to opportunities in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and public services."

