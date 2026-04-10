The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) postponed the proposed nationwide voter revalidation exercise until after the 2027 General Election

The announcement was made by the INEC National Commissioner, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, on Friday, April 10, 2026

According to Haruna, the decision topostpone the exercise follows a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs)

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the postponement of the proposed nationwide voter revalidation exercise.

The INEC resolved to postpone the exercise until after the 2027 General Election after a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Friday, April 10, 2026.

The National Commissioner, Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, made this known in a statement issued via the INEC X handle @inecnigeria, on Friday, April 10, 2026.

Haruna explained that the voter revalidation exercise is a critical component of INEC’s mandate to maintain a credible and up-to-date National Register of Voters.

According to Haruna, the exercise is designed to verify and review existing voter records.

The INEC commissioner said the exercise allows INEC to ensure the accuracy of personal data, eliminate duplicate and ineligible entries, and strengthen the overall integrity of the voter register.

He further stated that the exercise also aims to provide an opportunity for registered voters to confirm their details and make necessary corrections where required.

Haruna assured Nigerians that INEC remains committed to the conduct of free, fair, credible, and inclusive elections.

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Recall that INEC chairman Joash Amupitan warned that misinformation could become the “most dangerous weapon” affecting the 2027 general election

Prof. Amupitan highlighted the Electoral Act 2026, stressing equal access for all 22 registered parties and the need for professional broadcasting.

The INEC chairman urged media organisations to prioritise truth, combat fake news, and rely on INEC’s official platforms for accurate information.

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that MURIC called for the removal of INEC chairman over a controversial legal brief on Christian genocide allegations.

Thousands die annually in Nigeria amidst complex violence involving Christians and Muslims, influenced by sectarian tensions.

Both the African Union and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reject genocide claims, emphasising terrorism as the core issue in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng