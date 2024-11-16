Six new officials have been appointed to various key roles within Governor Monday Okpebholo's administration

The six new appointments will take effect immediately from Friday, November 15, 2024, in Edo state

The Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhilor, said Okpebholo is committed to selecting experienced professionals to advance the state's development agenda

Benin City, Edo State - Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo state has approved the six new appointments.

The Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhilor, said all the appointments will take effect from November 15, 2024.

This is coming after Okpebholo appointed Hon. Gani Audu as Chief of Staff to drive reforms in Edo State. Audu was former Etsako West local government Chairman and a member of the Edo state house of assembly,

The appointment is part of Governor Okpebholo’s efforts to enhance governance and continue the state’s development agenda.

Ikhilor disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, November 15 via the state X handle (formrly known as Twitter) @EdoStateGovt

He said Governor Okpebholo is committed to selecting experienced professionals to advance the state’s development agenda.

Newly appointed officials:

Emmanuel Ehidiamen Okoebor as Commissioner for Finance-designate

Okobor has over 25 years in the banking sector, including roles at Standard Trust and United Bank for Africa (UBA). He currently oversees 15 UBA business offices as a Regional Manager.

Dr. Emmanuel Iyamu as Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board

Stainless Ijeghede as Managing Director of the Edo State Traffic Management Agency

CP Friday Ibadin (retd.) as Corps Commander of the Edo State Security Corps Governance

Lucky Enehita-Inegbenehi as Managing Director of the State Waste Management Board

Lucky Eseigbe as Managing Director of the Edo State Public Building and Maintenance Agency,

Governor Okpebholo sacks Obaseki’s political appointees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Okpebholo sacked Godwin Obaseki's political appointees with immediate effect.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor dissolved executives of all boards in the state and relieved permanent secretaries appointed from outside the state’s public service.

Okpebholo directed all affected appointees to hand over government properties in their possession to the most senior public officer in their offices

