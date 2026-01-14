Edo State Government said the 38 students arrested during last weekend's protest in Ekpoma will soon be released

The Commissioner for Education, Paddy Iyamu, confirms academic activities will resume on Monday after the restoration of normalcy

Governor Okpebholo emphasises ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in the region

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Benin City, Edo State - The Governor, Monday Okpebholo-led Edo State Government announced that the 38 students arrested at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, will be released.

Legit.ng reports that the students were arrested after a protest in Ekpoma, headquarters of Esan West Local Government Area (LGA), which began as a peaceful demonstration against rising cases of kidnappings and killings in the area but later turned violent.

The Commissioner for Education, Paddy Iyamu, said while some were released on Tuesday, others would regain freedom on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

Iyamu stated this during an interview on Channels Television on Sunrise Daily on Wednesday.

“We didn’t sleep till 1 a.m. this morning, trying to release the students, some of them yesterday.

“Altogether, we are releasing about 38 students.”

The commissioner said that the masterminds of the unrest living outside Edo state fomented trouble, which led to the destruction of properties.

Iyamu said Governor Okpebholo has approved the resumption of academic activities following the return to normalcy in the area.

“We have released the communiqué this morning. Students are to return to school on Monday.

The schools resume in the central on Monday because normalcy has been restored. The governor is even still in the general area, trying to make sure that the peace is sustained, and so far, normalcy has been restored. Security agencies are doing a lot.”

Ekpoma protest: Governor Okpebholo mentions sponsors

Recall that Governor Okpebholo claims the recent Ekpoma protest was sponsored from overseas by opposition elements.

He said security agencies identified masterminds behind the coordinated protests aimed at destabilising the Edo State Government.

The governor claimed that most arrests were linked to acts of violence, not peaceful dissent.

Source: Legit.ng