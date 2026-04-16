Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Blord has continued to trend amid the ongoing saga between him and Verydarkman

Recall that the online activist bragged about sending the billionaire to prison for impersonating him

However, fresh reports Blord’s team revealed the main reason why he is being held behind bars

Fresh details about Nigerian businessman Blord’s arrest have surfaced, adding fuel to the ongoing back‑and‑forth between his legal team and social commentator Verydarkman.

In a recent video, Blord’s close associate and auto dealer Chidi Mike revealed why the billionaire remains behind bars despite efforts to secure his release.

insider spills the real cause of Blord’s arrest amid Verydarkman drama. Credit: @mrblordofficial, @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

The now‑trending clip shows Chidi Mike playing throwback footage of Blord openly criticising fellow socialites for aligning with the City Boys Movement led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In the footage, the entrepreneur could be heard saying: “Blord can never be bought, but we have seen billionaires that they bought.”

Explaining the significance of the statement, Chidi Mike remarked: “You see this statement, na en put Blord for that place.”

He went further to dismiss claims that Blord’s rival, Verydarkman, was responsible for the detention, saying:

“You that preeq seller dey do like say na him put Blord for there… So this is the type of Nigeria we are having now. But they wait for him.”

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that BLORD has been remanded at Kuje prison for more than 12 days after being arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja on charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and alleged unauthorised use of social media critic VDM's image.

Speaking with journalists, Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore expressed optimism that the withdrawal of the counter-affidavit would make the bail application unopposed, potentially speeding up BLORD’s release.

According to him, parties involved in the case are already working toward a resolution.

“The lawyer of VDM is also my lawyer and he is here. When we leave this place we are going straight to Federal High Court to work for his bail date. The bail application has been filed already, the police filed a counter and it has now been withdrawn. If we move for his bail, it will be unopposed and we can end all of these. We have all agreed that this is going to end,” Sowore said.

BLORD’s legal troubles began after he was arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja earlier this month.

The charges include criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and the alleged use of VDM’s image without consent.

Following the arraignment, the court ordered his remand at Kuje prison pending the determination of his bail application.

His lawyer subsequently filed a bail application on Monday, April 13, setting the stage for legal arguments over whether he should remain in custody.

With the police now reportedly withdrawing their opposition, the legal path toward bail appears clearer.

Netizens react to update on Blord's arrest

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

onyedikachi002 said:

"Omo, brother Mike I been think say you get sense, so VDM is now a preeq seller but when our brother blord over stepped his boundaries no body cautioned him oo, now that the consequences of his actions are fighting back you are now saying no be VDM out am there , as if you no see the charges 😂😂 Jokes on you bro."

nollylife2026 said:

"So na city boys write petition make them arrest Blord bcos of mere words? Chidi no let me curse you o."

obihood1 said:

"He dey fear to call VDM name 😂😂😂 he no one learn new thing 😂😂😂."

realest_bobby said:

"So because he can’t be bought na why he start criminality😂😂."

hilda.meye.k said:

"Eya so this Mike na hater. Any way we are so proud of our prek seller.God bless our VDM. The hate is massive."

Blord’s arrest explained by his closest confidant. Photo: Mrblordofficial

Source: Facebook

VDM gives condition to forgive Blord

Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM mentioned the condition under which he is willing to forgive businessman Linus Williams Ifejirika and discontinue the ongoing legal case that led to his remand in Kuje prison.

The development comes after the Federal High Court ordered BLord’s remand at the Kuje Correctional Centre over allegations of impersonation and related charges filed by the activist.

Source: Legit.ng