President Bola Tinubu has tackled former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and other opposition leaders, who have sworn to sack him in the 2027 general election.

President Tinubu, while hosting the Renewed Hope Ambassadors led by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, April 16, said all the coalition leaders have history.

President Bola Tinubu dragged Atiku Abubakar over privatisation Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

In a viral video that emerged from the meeting, Tinubu maintained that the leader of the coalition, who is Atiku, "was the chairman of the privatisation council of Nigeria at one time."

He went further by alleging that Atiku not only privatised national assets that were not working, but tried to privatise another man's political party, but the owner of the party resisted the move.

His statement reads in part:

"They privatised the steel industry in Delta. Is it working today? They privatised Ajaokuta. Is it working today? They privatised another man’s political party; that one says no."

However, Tinubu's outburst against the former vice president and other coalition leaders has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Alli Olabisi commended President Tinubu for his rhetoric:

"This man sef na area, he no just send...whether you like him or not, you are stuck with him, and there's nothing anyone can do."

Delegs condemned the coalition leaders:

"Tinubu mentions the people who destroyed Nigeria. They sold Nigeria’s properties, future and wealth to themselves. I don’t even understand how stupid Nigerians are to think ADC is coming to save us. Many of ADC's supporters don’t even know that one of them, when he was in power, collapsed the electricity sector of Nigeria just to be the sole importer of generators. A person who could do this, do you know what they will do again?"

Taiwo Adeniyi backed Tinubu's claim:

"It is truly remarkable to see the ADC and the so-called Obidients rushing to build a 'coalition' with the same man who turned Nigeria’s industrial backbone into a yard sale. While you preach about a 'New Nigeria,' you are following a leader whose greatest legacy is the graveyard of our industries."

Miguel scored the president high over his criticism of Atiku:

"Atiku did his own yesterday...But Mr President, no get joy ooo— how do you mean he privatised another man's party... I don laugh tire abeg!"

You can see the video on X here:

Source: Legit.ng