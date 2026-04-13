Raji Sulaiman Zumo, the factional chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Adamawa, has announced the suspension of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from the party.

The factional chairman of the ADC, Adamawa, also announced the suspension of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, who is also from the state.

Adamawa ADC suspends Atiku Abubakar Photo Credit: @ADCVanguard

Source: Twitter

The ADC has been confronted with a leadership crisis as two camps are laying claims to the leadership structure of the party. The crisis resulted in court orders and administration uncertainty on which faction has legitimate control of the national structure of the ADC.

The situation became more complicated when INEC derecognised David Mark as the national chairman of the ADC in its official records. The party leaders have criticised the electoral body and protested against the move.

Also, they have accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu of orchestrating the move by INEC to derecognise the Mark faction of the ADC. Both INEC, APC and the presidency have denied the allegation.

Amid the crisis, the Zumo faction in the ADC in Adamawa emerged and announced the suspension of the former vice president and the ex-SGF from the party.

See the video of his announcement here:

Source: Legit.ng