A graduate of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, who scored 73 As and 6 Bs in 80 courses, has displayed his CGPA

The young graduate revealed that he broke a very important record in the history of his university

He mentioned the CGPA he finished with and the prizes he received due to his academic achievement

A graduate of Usmanu Danfodiyo University who scored 73 As and 6 Bs out of 80 courses has broken a major record in the school’s history.

The brilliant individual shared his achievement in a post that has taken social media by storm.

Young Usmanu Danfodiyo University graduate sets new academic record with top results. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Abubakar Abdulrazaq Karshi

Source: Twitter

Usmanu Danfodiyo University graduate breaks major record

Abubakar Abdulrazzaq Karshi took to his media page to share his achievement as he set a new record and won several awards in the university, which is located in Sokoto.

His statement in the viral post:

“Overall Best Graduating Student of the School of Medical Laboratory Sciences, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto."

“✓ Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science (BMLS)"

“✓ First Class Honours (4.89/5.0 CGPA)"

“✓ 80 Courses Offered: 73 As | 6 Bs | 1 C"

“✓ Perfect 5.0 GPA in 6 out of 10 semesters"

Abubakar Abdulrazzaq Karshi spoke further, explaining that on 7 April 2026, he was inducted into the medical laboratory science profession and had broken a major record in the history of his university.

He continued on LinkedIn:

“Re-introducing MLSct. Abubakar Abdulrazzaq Karshi [BMLS (UDUS); AMLSCN].

“On the 7th of April, 2026, I was inducted into the Medical Laboratory Science profession, and I crossed that stage as the Overall Best Graduating Student, with a CGPA of 4.89, not only of the Class of 2024, but also the highest in the school’s history.”

“🏆 Awards & Honours:”

“🥇 First Class Honours"

“🥇 Best Graduating Student, Chemical Pathology Department"

“🥇 Best Graduating Student in Laboratory Posting"

“🥇 Overall Best Graduating Student, School of Medical Laboratory Sciences, UDUS”

Usmanu Danfodiyo University graduate with 73 As breaks university record. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Abubakar Abdulrazaq Karshi

Source: Twitter

He also won several other prizes and awards, which he shared in the viral post:

“💰 Recognition & Prizes:”

“✓ Prof. N. K. Nnamah - Prize for Overall Best Graduating Student"

“✓ Prof. N. K. Nnamah - Prize for Best Graduating Student in Chemical Pathology Specialty"

“✓ Prof. M. K. Dallatu - Prize for Overall Best Graduating Student"

“✓ Prof. Taufeeq Oduola - Prize for Overall Best Graduating Student"

“✓ Prof. Usman Wali - Prize for Overall Best Graduating Student"

“✓ Prof. Usman Wali - Prize for Best Graduating Student in Chemical Pathology Specialty"

“✓ Mallam Abacha Mohammed - Prize for Overall Best Graduating Student"

“✓ Alhaji Ahmad Muhammad Kaoje - Prize for Overall Best Graduating Student"

“✓ Fellowship of Christian Medical Laboratory Science Professionals (FCMLP), UDUS Chapter Alumni - Prize for Overall Best Graduating Student"

“✓ Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), UDUS Chapter - Prize for Overall Best Graduating Student"

“✓ Association of Medical Laboratory Technicians and Assistants of Nigeria (AMELTAN), National Chairman - Prize for Overall Best Graduating Student”

“When I began my journey at the College of Health Sciences, UDUS, five years ago to study Medical Laboratory Science, I didn’t imagine I would one day write these lines. I only wanted to give my best, stay consistent, and make my family and myself proud. Today, I reflect with deep gratitude on how that commitment has shaped this remarkable milestone.”

“Alhamdulillah, God did!!! 🎓✅”

Reactions as graduate breaks major record

@Michael30661245 said:

"Guru, take your flowers 🌹🌹🌹, congratulations."

@danielmercy83 asked:

"Where is your second head fam? Cos you get two heads. Congratulations."

@chromeofweb3 noted:

"When a hausa man is serious about school.... Leave the floor for him. Congrats."

@CryptoTitus0 said:

"73 A and 6 B U get two head oh."

@JimohKeji2 said:

"Congratulations Scientist."

@CeeJames19 added:

"Congratulations, man. This is beautiful."

@khayrahmah noted:

"Congratulations to him, just woww."

@iamOluwatosin10 shared:

"You bad no worry."

@Cryptalcon1 said:

"Congratulations. MLS student let's connect."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a UNILAG graduate, Olayinka Atobiloye, has gained attention online after sharing her academic achievements.

She revealed that she graduated with a very high CGPA and also broke two major records in her department.

UNILAG graduate breaks record with first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a UNILAG graduate inspired many people online. She started school late and faced many struggles, but she didn’t give up.

In the end, she graduated with a first class, became one of the best in her department, and was the first in her family to achieve it.

Source: Legit.ng