Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Graduate of Usmanu Danfodiyo University who had 73 As in 80 Courses Breaks Major Record, Shows CGPA
People

Graduate of Usmanu Danfodiyo University who had 73 As in 80 Courses Breaks Major Record, Shows CGPA

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
4 min read
  • A graduate of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, who scored 73 As and 6 Bs in 80 courses, has displayed his CGPA
  • The young graduate revealed that he broke a very important record in the history of his university
  • He mentioned the CGPA he finished with and the prizes he received due to his academic achievement

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

A graduate of Usmanu Danfodiyo University who scored 73 As and 6 Bs out of 80 courses has broken a major record in the school’s history.

The brilliant individual shared his achievement in a post that has taken social media by storm.

Usmanu Danfodiyo University student with 73 As and 6 Bs breaks major school record
Young Usmanu Danfodiyo University graduate sets new academic record with top results. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Abubakar Abdulrazaq Karshi
Source: Twitter

Usmanu Danfodiyo University graduate breaks major record

Abubakar Abdulrazzaq Karshi took to his media page to share his achievement as he set a new record and won several awards in the university, which is located in Sokoto.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

His statement in the viral post:

“Overall Best Graduating Student of the School of Medical Laboratory Sciences, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto."

Read also

ADC convention: Presidency drags Dino Melaye following unique outfit, prays against leaders like him

“✓ Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science (BMLS)"
“✓ First Class Honours (4.89/5.0 CGPA)"
“✓ 80 Courses Offered: 73 As | 6 Bs | 1 C"
“✓ Perfect 5.0 GPA in 6 out of 10 semesters"

Abubakar Abdulrazzaq Karshi spoke further, explaining that on 7 April 2026, he was inducted into the medical laboratory science profession and had broken a major record in the history of his university.

He continued on LinkedIn:

“Re-introducing MLSct. Abubakar Abdulrazzaq Karshi [BMLS (UDUS); AMLSCN].
“On the 7th of April, 2026, I was inducted into the Medical Laboratory Science profession, and I crossed that stage as the Overall Best Graduating Student, with a CGPA of 4.89, not only of the Class of 2024, but also the highest in the school’s history.”
“🏆 Awards & Honours:”
“🥇 First Class Honours"
“🥇 Best Graduating Student, Chemical Pathology Department"
“🥇 Best Graduating Student in Laboratory Posting"
“🥇 Overall Best Graduating Student, School of Medical Laboratory Sciences, UDUS”

Read also

Ohanaeze council distances self from statement opposing ex-govs’ endorsement of Tinubu’s 2nd term

Usmanu Danfodiyo University graduate shocks school with 73 As, displays CGPA
Usmanu Danfodiyo University graduate with 73 As breaks university record. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Abubakar Abdulrazaq Karshi
Source: Twitter

He also won several other prizes and awards, which he shared in the viral post:

“💰 Recognition & Prizes:”
“✓ Prof. N. K. Nnamah - Prize for Overall Best Graduating Student"
“✓ Prof. N. K. Nnamah - Prize for Best Graduating Student in Chemical Pathology Specialty"
“✓ Prof. M. K. Dallatu - Prize for Overall Best Graduating Student"
“✓ Prof. Taufeeq Oduola - Prize for Overall Best Graduating Student"
“✓ Prof. Usman Wali - Prize for Overall Best Graduating Student"
“✓ Prof. Usman Wali - Prize for Best Graduating Student in Chemical Pathology Specialty"
“✓ Mallam Abacha Mohammed - Prize for Overall Best Graduating Student"
“✓ Alhaji Ahmad Muhammad Kaoje - Prize for Overall Best Graduating Student"
“✓ Fellowship of Christian Medical Laboratory Science Professionals (FCMLP), UDUS Chapter Alumni - Prize for Overall Best Graduating Student"
“✓ Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), UDUS Chapter - Prize for Overall Best Graduating Student"

Read also

"Seek refuge from devil": Drama as Oyegun shouts ‘APC’ at ADC convention, video trends

“✓ Association of Medical Laboratory Technicians and Assistants of Nigeria (AMELTAN), National Chairman - Prize for Overall Best Graduating Student”
“When I began my journey at the College of Health Sciences, UDUS, five years ago to study Medical Laboratory Science, I didn’t imagine I would one day write these lines. I only wanted to give my best, stay consistent, and make my family and myself proud. Today, I reflect with deep gratitude on how that commitment has shaped this remarkable milestone.”
“Alhamdulillah, God did!!! 🎓✅”

Reactions as graduate breaks major record

@Michael30661245 said:

"Guru, take your flowers 🌹🌹🌹, congratulations."

@danielmercy83 asked:

"Where is your second head fam? Cos you get two heads. Congratulations."

@chromeofweb3 noted:

"When a hausa man is serious about school.... Leave the floor for him. Congrats."

@CryptoTitus0 said:

"73 A and 6 B U get two head oh."

@JimohKeji2 said:

"Congratulations Scientist."

@CeeJames19 added:

"Congratulations, man. This is beautiful."

@khayrahmah noted:

"Congratulations to him, just woww."

@iamOluwatosin10 shared:

"You bad no worry."

@Cryptalcon1 said:

"Congratulations. MLS student let's connect."

Read also

University of Lagos student who wrote UTME 4 times bags degree in radiography, shares experience

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a UNILAG graduate, Olayinka Atobiloye, has gained attention online after sharing her academic achievements.

She revealed that she graduated with a very high CGPA and also broke two major records in her department.

UNILAG graduate breaks record with first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a UNILAG graduate inspired many people online. She started school late and faced many struggles, but she didn’t give up.

In the end, she graduated with a first class, became one of the best in her department, and was the first in her family to achieve it.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Nigerian YouthsNigerian Universities
Hot:
Elizabeth rizzini Things girlfriend happy Janai norman Latest free air channels Marissa dubois