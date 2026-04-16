Graduate of Usmanu Danfodiyo University who had 73 As in 80 Courses Breaks Major Record, Shows CGPA
- A graduate of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, who scored 73 As and 6 Bs in 80 courses, has displayed his CGPA
- The young graduate revealed that he broke a very important record in the history of his university
- He mentioned the CGPA he finished with and the prizes he received due to his academic achievement
A graduate of Usmanu Danfodiyo University who scored 73 As and 6 Bs out of 80 courses has broken a major record in the school’s history.
The brilliant individual shared his achievement in a post that has taken social media by storm.
Usmanu Danfodiyo University graduate breaks major record
Abubakar Abdulrazzaq Karshi took to his media page to share his achievement as he set a new record and won several awards in the university, which is located in Sokoto.
His statement in the viral post:
“Overall Best Graduating Student of the School of Medical Laboratory Sciences, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto."
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“✓ Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science (BMLS)"
“✓ First Class Honours (4.89/5.0 CGPA)"
“✓ 80 Courses Offered: 73 As | 6 Bs | 1 C"
“✓ Perfect 5.0 GPA in 6 out of 10 semesters"
Abubakar Abdulrazzaq Karshi spoke further, explaining that on 7 April 2026, he was inducted into the medical laboratory science profession and had broken a major record in the history of his university.
“Re-introducing MLSct. Abubakar Abdulrazzaq Karshi [BMLS (UDUS); AMLSCN].
“On the 7th of April, 2026, I was inducted into the Medical Laboratory Science profession, and I crossed that stage as the Overall Best Graduating Student, with a CGPA of 4.89, not only of the Class of 2024, but also the highest in the school’s history.”
“🏆 Awards & Honours:”
“🥇 First Class Honours"
“🥇 Best Graduating Student, Chemical Pathology Department"
“🥇 Best Graduating Student in Laboratory Posting"
“🥇 Overall Best Graduating Student, School of Medical Laboratory Sciences, UDUS”
He also won several other prizes and awards, which he shared in the viral post:
“💰 Recognition & Prizes:”
“✓ Prof. N. K. Nnamah - Prize for Overall Best Graduating Student"
“✓ Prof. N. K. Nnamah - Prize for Best Graduating Student in Chemical Pathology Specialty"
“✓ Prof. M. K. Dallatu - Prize for Overall Best Graduating Student"
“✓ Prof. Taufeeq Oduola - Prize for Overall Best Graduating Student"
“✓ Prof. Usman Wali - Prize for Overall Best Graduating Student"
“✓ Prof. Usman Wali - Prize for Best Graduating Student in Chemical Pathology Specialty"
“✓ Mallam Abacha Mohammed - Prize for Overall Best Graduating Student"
“✓ Alhaji Ahmad Muhammad Kaoje - Prize for Overall Best Graduating Student"
“✓ Fellowship of Christian Medical Laboratory Science Professionals (FCMLP), UDUS Chapter Alumni - Prize for Overall Best Graduating Student"
“✓ Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), UDUS Chapter - Prize for Overall Best Graduating Student"
“✓ Association of Medical Laboratory Technicians and Assistants of Nigeria (AMELTAN), National Chairman - Prize for Overall Best Graduating Student”
“When I began my journey at the College of Health Sciences, UDUS, five years ago to study Medical Laboratory Science, I didn’t imagine I would one day write these lines. I only wanted to give my best, stay consistent, and make my family and myself proud. Today, I reflect with deep gratitude on how that commitment has shaped this remarkable milestone.”
“Alhamdulillah, God did!!! 🎓✅”
Reactions as graduate breaks major record
@Michael30661245 said:
"Guru, take your flowers 🌹🌹🌹, congratulations."
@danielmercy83 asked:
"Where is your second head fam? Cos you get two heads. Congratulations."
@chromeofweb3 noted:
"When a hausa man is serious about school.... Leave the floor for him. Congrats."
@CryptoTitus0 said:
"73 A and 6 B U get two head oh."
@JimohKeji2 said:
"Congratulations Scientist."
@CeeJames19 added:
"Congratulations, man. This is beautiful."
@khayrahmah noted:
"Congratulations to him, just woww."
@iamOluwatosin10 shared:
"You bad no worry."
@Cryptalcon1 said:
"Congratulations. MLS student let's connect."
In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a UNILAG graduate, Olayinka Atobiloye, has gained attention online after sharing her academic achievements.
She revealed that she graduated with a very high CGPA and also broke two major records in her department.
UNILAG graduate breaks record with first class
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a UNILAG graduate inspired many people online. She started school late and faced many struggles, but she didn’t give up.
In the end, she graduated with a first class, became one of the best in her department, and was the first in her family to achieve it.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng