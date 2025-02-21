Governor Monday Okpebholo has explained why he bought a new chairman after he resumed office as Edo state governor

Okpebholo said the former governor, Godwin Obaseki, took with him the chair bearing Nigeria’s Coat of Arms

He said he was not going to hide anything as the system would probe the eight-year administration of his predecessor, Obaseki

Benin City, Edo State - Governor Monday Okpebholo said he personally funded the purchase of his office chair after he resumed office as Edo state governor.

Governor Okpebholo said his predecessor, Godwin Obaseki, left with the chair bearing Nigeria’s Coat of Arms from the Governor's office.

“Even when I entered government, I had to use my money to buy my seat. Obaseki took his seat. The chair, yes. It was in the office with the Nigerian Coat of Arms. He took it. Somebody who can take an office chair, tell me what he will not take,”

He stated this while speaking on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, on Thursday evening, February 20, 2025, Vanguard reports.

Okpebholo said he would not initiate a personal probe into Obaseki’s administration.

The governor, however, said the system would eventually investigate financial matters and ensure that any misappropriated funds were recovered.

“I am not the one probing them. The system will probe them. I’m telling you, so much money is tied to a different thing. Those monies will come out when the time comes. I’m not going to hide anything,”

He said God used people to support and help him defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, in the Saturday, September 22, 2024 governorship election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor said:

“God was using people to help me, to support me, to get to where I am today.”

“Let me tell you, Edo people spoke. We were hungry for a change. Even in the next 20 years, I will win. When I won my Senate seat, there was a sitting senator. At that time, everything was working against us. There was no water in my place, there was no light, there was no road, there was no money, no fuel. Everything was against us. Compared to the PDP that was favoured. But yet, we won,”

