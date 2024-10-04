Mercy Isoyip's biography: Background and family life
Mercy Isoyip's biography reveals the talent and charisma of a multifaceted celebrity. She is a Nigerian actress, fashion model, singer, and rapper best known for her roles in films such as Yes to Forever, Bad Boys and Bridesmaids. As her fame continues growing in the movie and music scene, fans wonder about the story behind her success. Who exactly is Mercy Isoyip?
In 2016, Mercy Isoyip made her mark performing in one of her first prominent acting roles on Paige. Since then, she has become an active figure in the Nigerian entertainment scene. Her steady rise to stardom has sparked the interest of fans eager to know what shaped her into the icon she is today.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Mercy Ibiang Isoyip
|Nickname
|Descushiel
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|11 July 1990
|Age
|34 years (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria
|Nationality
|Nigerian
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Religion
|Christian
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Siblings
|1
|Relationship status
|Single
|Elementary school
|Command Children School
|High school
|Zenith High School
|College
|University of CalabarNew York Film Academy
|Profession
|Actress, rapper, interior designer, accountant, chef
|Net worth
|$200,000 — $500,000
Mercy Isoyip's biography
Isoyip was born to a conservative Christian couple in Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria. Although she does not reveal her parents' names, Mercy credits her father, a former disc jockey and her mother, a reverend, for her success in the Nigerian entertainment industry. She has one sister, Blessing Isoyip.
Mercy Isoyip's age
Born on 11 July 1990, the Nigerian rapper is 34 years old as of September. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.
Where did Mercy Isoyip go to school?
The multi-talented actress began her studies at the Command Children School in Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria. She later joined Zenith High School in the same city for her secondary education.
Upon graduating, she enrolled at the University of Calabar and pursued a bachelor's degree in Accounting. She later joined the New York Film Academy in the United States to obtain a certificate in Acting for Film, where she graduated in 2016.
Career
She began singing and acting at a young age in church and school. Isoyip is a multifaceted entertainer whose skills and talents extend beyond the industry into cooking, interior design, and accounting.
Her poetic talent inspired her rap and songwriting. The rap queen, who goes under the name Descushiel, uses her rapping career as a platform to speak on life's issues and the environment and represent the people's voice. Have a look at some of the Nigerian musician's songs;
- Telegram
- Mixed Feelings
- Thirsty
- Performance
- Descushiel
Her first film, Paige, was shot in her hometown, Calabar, Nigeria. Her education at the New York Film Academy has elevated her to a prominent position in the African film industry. Here are some of her films;
|Film/TV shows
|Year of release
|Role
|Avoided Truth
|2024
|Flora
|Economy Wahala
|2024
|Gina
|Love At A cost
|2024
|Amy
|Under Her Nose
|2024
|Loretta
|Never Been Kissed
|2024
|Scarlet
|My Proud Boss
|2024
|Natasha
|Above Suspicion
|2024
|Ifeoma
|Crazy Husband
|2024
|Elena
|The Love I Never Felt
|2024
|Kate
|Yes To Forever
|2024
|Bianca
|Legal Nanny
|2024
|Mercy
|Money Before Love
|2024
|Agnes
|Uninvited
|2024
|Nancy
|Bitter Pill
|2024
|Nora
|Roses For June
|2024
|Phina
|The Perfect Love Story
|2024
|Tracy
|House Help Indeed
|2023
|-
|My Wedding Day
|2023
|Christy
|The International Player
|2023
|Agnes
|Music Is My Crime
|2023
|OJ
|Temptation
|2023
|Janet
|When He Loves
|2023
|Venita
|Desperate Lover
|2023
|Grace
|Bad Boys and Bridesmaids
|2023
|Vicky
|Money And Love
|2023
|Gina
|My Ex Lover
|2023
|Sanura
|Unusual Arrangement
|2023
|Mercy
|His Kids
|2023
|Milan
|Nollywood Queens
|2021
|Self
How much is Mercy Isoyip's worth?
According to The City Celeb and The History, Isoyip’s net worth allegedly ranges between $200,000 and $500,000. Her wealth and income are sourced from her singing and acting careers. She also earns from endorsements with institutions such as the Nigerian pharmaceutical company Orange Drug and owns Estees Restaurant.
Who is Mercy Isoyip's husband?
At the time of writing, the Nigerian musician is not married. Despite her fame, she has successfully kept details of her romantic life under wraps.
FAQs
- What is Mercy Isoyip's age? As of September, the rap queen is 34 years old, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.
- Which state is Mercy Isoyip from? She was born and raised in Calabar in the Cross Rivers State.
- Which country is Mercy Isoyip from? Isoyip is a Nigerian citizen.
- What is Mercy Isoyip's tribe? The Nigerian actress has not disclosed details of her tribe.
- Who is Mercy Isoyip's mother? Her mother is a reverend. However, Isoyip has not revealed her mother's name.
- Who is Mercy Isoyip's father? The details of her father's name have yet to be revealed. However, Mercy disclosed that he used to be a disc jockey.
- Is Mercy Isoyip married? At the time of writing, the entertainer is not married.
- What is Mercy Isoyip's net worth? According to The City Celeb and The History, it is alleged to be between $200,000 and $500,000.
Mercy Isoyip's biography reveals the true picture of talent and dedication. The versatility seen in her acting and singing career has made her a recognised figure in the regional and continental entertainment scene. She has acted in Nigerian and American movies.
