Mercy Isoyip's biography: Background and family life
Mercy Isoyip's biography: Background and family life

by  Ciku Njuguna 5 min read

Mercy Isoyip's biography reveals the talent and charisma of a multifaceted celebrity. She is a Nigerian actress, fashion model, singer, and rapper best known for her roles in films such as Yes to Forever, Bad Boys and Bridesmaids. As her fame continues growing in the movie and music scene, fans wonder about the story behind her success. Who exactly is Mercy Isoyip?

Mercy Isoyip poses for photos in beautiful dresses
Mercy Isoyip poses for photos indoors in green (L) and black dresses (R). Photo: @descushiel (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

In 2016, Mercy Isoyip made her mark performing in one of her first prominent acting roles on Paige. Since then, she has become an active figure in the Nigerian entertainment scene. Her steady rise to stardom has sparked the interest of fans eager to know what shaped her into the icon she is today.

Profile summary

Full nameMercy Ibiang Isoyip
NicknameDescushiel
GenderFemale
Date of birth11 July 1990
Age34 years (as of 2024)
Zodiac signCancer
Place of birthCalabar, Cross River State, Nigeria
NationalityNigerian
EthnicityBlack
ReligionChristian
SexualityStraight
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourBrown
Siblings1
Relationship statusSingle
Elementary schoolCommand Children School
High schoolZenith High School
CollegeUniversity of CalabarNew York Film Academy
ProfessionActress, rapper, interior designer, accountant, chef
Net worth$200,000 — $500,000

Mercy Isoyip's biography

Isoyip was born to a conservative Christian couple in Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria. Although she does not reveal her parents' names, Mercy credits her father, a former disc jockey and her mother, a reverend, for her success in the Nigerian entertainment industry. She has one sister, Blessing Isoyip.

Facts about Mercy Isoyip
Top 5 facts about Mercy Isoyip. Photo: @descushiel on Instagram (modified by author)
Mercy Isoyip's age

Born on 11 July 1990, the Nigerian rapper is 34 years old as of September. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Where did Mercy Isoyip go to school?

The multi-talented actress began her studies at the Command Children School in Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria. She later joined Zenith High School in the same city for her secondary education.

Upon graduating, she enrolled at the University of Calabar and pursued a bachelor's degree in Accounting. She later joined the New York Film Academy in the United States to obtain a certificate in Acting for Film, where she graduated in 2016.

Career

She began singing and acting at a young age in church and school. Isoyip is a multifaceted entertainer whose skills and talents extend beyond the industry into cooking, interior design, and accounting.

Her poetic talent inspired her rap and songwriting. The rap queen, who goes under the name Descushiel, uses her rapping career as a platform to speak on life's issues and the environment and represent the people's voice. Have a look at some of the Nigerian musician's songs;

  • Telegram
  • Mixed Feelings
  • Thirsty
  • Performance
  • Descushiel

Her first film, Paige, was shot in her hometown, Calabar, Nigeria. Her education at the New York Film Academy has elevated her to a prominent position in the African film industry. Here are some of her films;

Film/TV showsYear of releaseRole
Avoided Truth2024Flora
Economy Wahala2024Gina
Love At A cost2024Amy
Under Her Nose2024Loretta
Never Been Kissed2024Scarlet
My Proud Boss2024Natasha
Above Suspicion2024Ifeoma
Crazy Husband2024Elena
The Love I Never Felt2024Kate
Yes To Forever2024Bianca
Legal Nanny2024Mercy
Money Before Love2024Agnes
Uninvited2024Nancy
Bitter Pill2024Nora
Roses For June2024Phina
The Perfect Love Story2024Tracy
House Help Indeed2023-
My Wedding Day2023Christy
The International Player2023Agnes
Music Is My Crime2023OJ
Temptation2023Janet
When He Loves2023Venita
Desperate Lover2023Grace
Bad Boys and Bridesmaids2023Vicky
Money And Love2023Gina
My Ex Lover2023Sanura
Unusual Arrangement2023Mercy
His Kids2023Milan
Nollywood Queens2021Self

How much is Mercy Isoyip's worth?

According to The City Celeb and The History, Isoyip’s net worth allegedly ranges between $200,000 and $500,000. Her wealth and income are sourced from her singing and acting careers. She also earns from endorsements with institutions such as the Nigerian pharmaceutical company Orange Drug and owns Estees Restaurant.

Who is Mercy Isoyip's husband?

At the time of writing, the Nigerian musician is not married. Despite her fame, she has successfully kept details of her romantic life under wraps.

FAQs

  1. What is Mercy Isoyip's age? As of September, the rap queen is 34 years old, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.
  2. Which state is Mercy Isoyip from? She was born and raised in Calabar in the Cross Rivers State.
  3. Which country is Mercy Isoyip from? Isoyip is a Nigerian citizen.
  4. What is Mercy Isoyip's tribe? The Nigerian actress has not disclosed details of her tribe.
  5. Who is Mercy Isoyip's mother? Her mother is a reverend. However, Isoyip has not revealed her mother's name.
  6. Who is Mercy Isoyip's father? The details of her father's name have yet to be revealed. However, Mercy disclosed that he used to be a disc jockey.
  7. Is Mercy Isoyip married? At the time of writing, the entertainer is not married.
  8. What is Mercy Isoyip's net worth? According to The City Celeb and The History, it is alleged to be between $200,000 and $500,000.

Mercy Isoyip's biography reveals the true picture of talent and dedication. The versatility seen in her acting and singing career has made her a recognised figure in the regional and continental entertainment scene. She has acted in Nigerian and American movies.

Legit.ng has published Regina Daniel's biography, which covers details of her childhood, education, marriage, and acting career. Daniels is a renowned Nigerian celebrity best known for her acting and film production.

Her marriage to Nigerian billionaire Prince Chinedu Munir Nwoko, also known as Ned Nwoko, transformed her into a high-profile figure in the country. Read on for details of her personal life and professional accomplishments.

