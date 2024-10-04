Mercy Isoyip's biography: Background and family life

Mercy Isoyip's biography reveals the talent and charisma of a multifaceted celebrity. She is a Nigerian actress, fashion model, singer, and rapper best known for her roles in films such as Yes to Forever, Bad Boys and Bridesmaids. As her fame continues growing in the movie and music scene, fans wonder about the story behind her success. Who exactly is Mercy Isoyip?

Mercy Isoyip poses for photos indoors in green (L) and black dresses (R). Photo: @descushiel (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In 2016, Mercy Isoyip made her mark performing in one of her first prominent acting roles on Paige. Since then, she has become an active figure in the Nigerian entertainment scene. Her steady rise to stardom has sparked the interest of fans eager to know what shaped her into the icon she is today.

Profile summary

Full name Mercy Ibiang Isoyip Nickname Descushiel Gender Female Date of birth 11 July 1990 Age 34 years (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Elementary school Command Children School High school Zenith High School College University of Calabar New York Film Academy Profession Actress, rapper, interior designer, accountant, chef Net worth $200,000 — $500,000

Mercy Isoyip's biography

Isoyip was born to a conservative Christian couple in Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria. Although she does not reveal her parents' names, Mercy credits her father, a former disc jockey and her mother, a reverend, for her success in the Nigerian entertainment industry. She has one sister, Blessing Isoyip.

Top 5 facts about Mercy Isoyip. Photo: @descushiel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Mercy Isoyip's age

Born on 11 July 1990, the Nigerian rapper is 34 years old as of September. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Where did Mercy Isoyip go to school?

The multi-talented actress began her studies at the Command Children School in Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria. She later joined Zenith High School in the same city for her secondary education.

Upon graduating, she enrolled at the University of Calabar and pursued a bachelor's degree in Accounting. She later joined the New York Film Academy in the United States to obtain a certificate in Acting for Film, where she graduated in 2016.

Career

She began singing and acting at a young age in church and school. Isoyip is a multifaceted entertainer whose skills and talents extend beyond the industry into cooking, interior design, and accounting.

Her poetic talent inspired her rap and songwriting. The rap queen, who goes under the name Descushiel, uses her rapping career as a platform to speak on life's issues and the environment and represent the people's voice. Have a look at some of the Nigerian musician's songs;

Telegram

Mixed Feelings

Thirsty

Performance

Descushiel

Her first film, Paige, was shot in her hometown, Calabar, Nigeria. Her education at the New York Film Academy has elevated her to a prominent position in the African film industry. Here are some of her films;

Film/TV shows Year of release Role Avoided Truth 2024 Flora Economy Wahala 2024 Gina Love At A cost 2024 Amy Under Her Nose 2024 Loretta Never Been Kissed 2024 Scarlet My Proud Boss 2024 Natasha Above Suspicion 2024 Ifeoma Crazy Husband 2024 Elena The Love I Never Felt 2024 Kate Yes To Forever 2024 Bianca Legal Nanny 2024 Mercy Money Before Love 2024 Agnes Uninvited 2024 Nancy Bitter Pill 2024 Nora Roses For June 2024 Phina The Perfect Love Story 2024 Tracy House Help Indeed 2023 - My Wedding Day 2023 Christy The International Player 2023 Agnes Music Is My Crime 2023 OJ Temptation 2023 Janet When He Loves 2023 Venita Desperate Lover 2023 Grace Bad Boys and Bridesmaids 2023 Vicky Money And Love 2023 Gina My Ex Lover 2023 Sanura Unusual Arrangement 2023 Mercy His Kids 2023 Milan Nollywood Queens 2021 Self

How much is Mercy Isoyip's worth?

According to The City Celeb and The History, Isoyip’s net worth allegedly ranges between $200,000 and $500,000. Her wealth and income are sourced from her singing and acting careers. She also earns from endorsements with institutions such as the Nigerian pharmaceutical company Orange Drug and owns Estees Restaurant.

Who is Mercy Isoyip's husband?

At the time of writing, the Nigerian musician is not married. Despite her fame, she has successfully kept details of her romantic life under wraps.

FAQs

What is Mercy Isoyip's age? As of September, the rap queen is 34 years old, and her zodiac sign is Cancer. Which state is Mercy Isoyip from? She was born and raised in Calabar in the Cross Rivers State. Which country is Mercy Isoyip from? Isoyip is a Nigerian citizen. What is Mercy Isoyip's tribe? The Nigerian actress has not disclosed details of her tribe. Who is Mercy Isoyip's mother? Her mother is a reverend. However, Isoyip has not revealed her mother's name. Who is Mercy Isoyip's father? The details of her father's name have yet to be revealed. However, Mercy disclosed that he used to be a disc jockey. Is Mercy Isoyip married? At the time of writing, the entertainer is not married. What is Mercy Isoyip's net worth? According to The City Celeb and The History, it is alleged to be between $200,000 and $500,000.

Mercy Isoyip's biography reveals the true picture of talent and dedication. The versatility seen in her acting and singing career has made her a recognised figure in the regional and continental entertainment scene. She has acted in Nigerian and American movies.

Source: Legit.ng