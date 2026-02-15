Pikolo and aide to Governor Okpebholo aide has expressed gratitude to God, the streets, and leadership

He also reflected on his journey and roots as he marks Valentine’s Day celebration

Pikolo highlights the role of grassroots communities in shapingcultural advocacy for Edo State youth

Edo state Governor Monday Okpebholo aide Eromosele Ehigie Daniel, also known as Pikolo has marked this year's valentine day celebration with a heartfelt message of gratitude, reflecting on his journey, his roots, and the role of leadership in shaping opportunities for young people in the state.

In a statement released to commemorate the season of love , Pikolo began by giving thanks to God, describing his life as a testament to divine grace and mercy.

He said:

“First and foremost, I lift my heart in deep gratitude to God Almighty, the Creator of all human life.

“None of us chose the day we came into this world yet we know there is a supreme and supernatural power that made it all possible. Every step I stand on today is evidence of His mercy, His direction, and His unfailing love.”

The showbiz cultural advocate, known for his strong connection to grassroots communities and youth-driven cultural expression, also paid tribute to the streets that shaped him. He described them as his “training ground” and the foundation of his resilience and determination.

He noted.

“The streets shaped my courage, built my endurance, and taught me how to rise after every fall.

“I will never disconnect myself from the streets because they are part of my story and my becoming.”

Beyond personal reflection, Pikolo used the occasion to commend the Executive Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, for what he described as bringing governance closer to the grassroots.

According to him, the governor’s leadership has created meaningful opportunities for young people across Edo State, particularly in the areas of youth empowerment, cultural development, and local enterprise growth.

Pikolo stated:

“His vision for youth prosperity is visible and alive

“Today, businesses are being built here at home in Edo State. Our young people are gaining opportunities, confidence, and direction. Resources meant for the people are now working for the people.”

He added that the renewed connection between leadership and the streets has restored hope among youths who once felt overlooked, emphasizing that economic and cultural growth within the state is increasingly benefiting local communities.

Closing his valentine message, Pikolo reaffirmed his commitment to using his influence to uplift others and promote grassroots culture.

“With all my heart, I remain grateful to God, to purposeful leadership, and to the streets that made me who I am,” he said. “My commitment is firm: I will use every influence and every platform I have to support the streets, uplift the youth, and contribute to a future where more lives are transformed.”

