Edo State civil servants have received their 13th month salary on Tuesday, December 30, following the approval of the state government in a move that drew commendation from workers across ministries and departments.

Confirmation of the payment came from the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo, Mr Patrick Ebojele, who said the decision aligned with the administration’s commitment to the welfare of public servants.

He noted that the initiative was intended to provide relief and reinforce confidence within the workforce.

13th-month salary policy sustained under Okpebholo

According to Punch, Ebojele explained that the 13th month salary was introduced a few weeks after Governor Okpebholo assumed office last year and had been maintained into the current year. He said the policy was designed to improve morale and encourage productivity among civil servants, particularly at a time of rising living costs.

The payment triggered positive reactions from workers, many of whom described it as unexpected and timely. Several civil servants said the additional income would help ease financial strain during and after the festive season.

Speaking to journalists, the Director of Orientation at the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mrs Rose Imonikhe, said she became aware of the payment through an alert early in the day.

She said:

“I woke up this morning, it was the alert that woke me up — the 13th-month salary. I’m grateful to the governor for what he has done. You can see me smiling, and that is how other officers in the Edo State civil service are smiling.”

Imonikhe said the extra pay would help workers manage expenses that often follow the Christmas period. She said many families would be able to address school fees, rent renewals, and other pressing needs without additional pressure.

Civil servants across ministries welcome the payment, describing it as timely and helpful.

“This Christmas period, most people must have spent their December salaries, so this will help them enter the new year with something in their pockets,” she said.

Extra salary results in morale boost across ministries

She added that the payment should also motivate civil servants to improve their performance. According to her, the administration had shown commitment to delivering results, and the civil service remained central to that effort.

At the Ministry of Environment and Sustainability, the Director of Administration, Egbe Jocy, also praised the government. He said the initiative would enhance morale and support higher productivity across the service.

