Breaking: DSS Arrests Suspect Over Attack on Peter Obi, Other ADC Chieftains
- The DSS arrests Udeme, Sunday Stephen, for attacking Peter Obi and ADC leaders in Benin City
- Udeme's arrest follows a detailed investigation into the violent incident at John Odigie-Oyegun's residence
- Peter Obi's security concerns escalate amid rising political tensions in Edo State
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Benin City, Edo State - Officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested a suspect named Udeme, Sunday Stephen, over the attack on Peter Obi and some African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftains in Benin, Edo State.
The suspect was arrested after a thorough investigation.
As reported by The Punch, Udeme was linked to the attack on the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate at the residence of John Odigie-Oyegun.
