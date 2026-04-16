Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa has declared interest in the Kwara governorship seat ahead of the 2027 elections

The former APC chairman spoke about his grassroots experience and commitment to progressive governance in Kwara state

Meanwhile, some APC stakeholders have endorsed Bolarinwa, citing his leadership and compassion as key credentials for 2027

Ilorin, Kwara state - Former Kwara state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa (BOB), has formally declared his intention to contest for the office of governor of Kwara state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, April 16, Bolarinwa said he presented himself as a tested grassroots politician with the experience, capacity and unifying influence required to lead the state into its next phase of development.

APC stalwart Rafiu Bello; ex-Speaker Benjamin Yisa; APC guber aspirant Bashiru Bolarinwa; State APC chair Sunday Fagbemi; Deputy chair Abdulahi Samari, Chief Adeyemi at the APC Secretariat. Photo: BOB

Source: UGC

Kwara gov 2027: Why I declared interest - Bolarinwa

Bolarinwa told APC elders, stakeholders, traditional rulers and religious leaders across the state that his decision was driven by a deep-rooted commitment to public service and a determination to consolidate and advance the gains of progressive governance in Kwara.

He stressed that his aspiration is driven not by personal ambition, but by a lifelong record of service that spans the grassroots, the legislature and national institutions.

Kwara 2027: Who is Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa (BOB)?

Bolarinwa has served as a councillor and also a two-term chairman of the Lagos Mainland local government area. He also served as a two-term member of the House of Representatives.

In 2018, he was elected chairman of the APC in Kwara state, a role in which he led the party into the historic 2019 general elections. Under his stewardship, the now-famous “O To Ge” movement reshaped the political landscape of the state, delivering a clean sweep for the APC and ending years of entrenched political dominance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This political journey has equipped me with a rare blend of administrative experience and legislative insight, enabling me to understand governance both at the community level and within the broader architecture of national policy," Bolarinwa said.

Beyond partisan politics, Bolarinwa also served as chairman of the Governing Board of the National Broadcasting Commission. He said this national exposure has broadened his perspective on governance and sharpened his ability to manage complex institutions in a rapidly changing environment.

Kwara 2027: Bolarinwa's academic profile

Bolarinwa holds a PhD in International Relations in addition to degrees from the University of Ilorin and the University of Lagos.

"This background has equipped me with the analytical tools and global outlook necessary to confront the socio-economic and governance challenges facing Kwara state today," the APC guber aspirant said.

Bolarinwa expressed confidence that with the support and prayers of stakeholders, the APC would not only consolidate its achievements in Kwara state but also secure another decisive mandate in 2027.

He urged party leaders and the people of the state to remain focused on the shared objective of building a Kwara anchored on peace, equity, prosperity and inclusive progress.

Kwara APC chairman reacts to Bolarinwa's declaration

Responding to the declaration, the Kwara APC chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, praised Bolarinwa’s contributions to the success of the party, particularly his role in the “O To Ge” movement.

He affirmed that Bolarinwa is eminently qualified to succeed the current administration and sustain the gains of democracy.

The APC chairman also pledged the party’s commitment to a transparent and credible process in selecting its candidate for the 2027 elections.

A cross-section of some Kwara APC stakeholders at a recent party event. Photo credit: @Kwara_APC

Source: Twitter

Kwara North's APC endorses Bolarinwa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that APC stakeholders in Kwara North endorsed Bolarinwa, citing his leadership record, competence and compassion as key credentials for the 2027 governorship election.

The stakeholders, under the auspices of Edu APC Progressives and Patigi APC Like-Minds, made their position known at a news conference on Thursday in Ilorin.

Speaking with newsmen, a former Speaker of the Kwara state House of Assembly, Benjamin Yissa-Ezekiel, described Bolarinwa as “competent, compassionate and capable, with a proven track record in leadership.”

Source: Legit.ng