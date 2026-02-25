Governor Monday Okpebholo condemns assault on African Democratic Congress (ADC) members in Edo State

Okpebholo said the inciddent was as a result of an alarming escalation of internal party conflict

He expresses sympathy for affected party members and highlights violence exploitation in a peaceful environment

Benin City, Edo State - Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has issued a firm condemnation of the attack on members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

Legit.ng reports that Peter Obi and ADC leaders reportedly survived an assassination attempt during a political event.

Obidient Movement's Yunusa Tanko warned that democracy is at risk following the alleged violent incident in Edo State.

The governor described the incident as an escalation of internal party conflict that has gone excessively far.

Governor Okpebholo expressed sympathy for the affected members of the ADC.

He noted that it was regrettable that certain individuals allegedly exploited Edo State's peaceful environment to incite violence.

The All Progrossives Congress (APC) governor condemned the use of violence by politicians or individuals seeking electoral advantage.

He asserted that such actions demonstrate a lack of integrity and respect for the electorate.

"As peace-loving citizens, we categorically condemn and will not tolerate the importation of thugs and miscreants from outside the state under the guise of political activity."

This was contained in a personal statement released on Tuesday evening and made available to Legit.ng.

Okpebholo affirmed that he would prevent Edo State from becoming a battleground for political rivalry.

“While the precise motive behind this attack remains unclear, I strongly believe its primary aim is to discredit Edo State and undermine its reputation as one of Nigeria's most peaceful regions."

The governor advised the ADC to avoid external accusations, suggesting that the conflict appears rooted in internal disagreements.

He warned all opposition groups that all political parties should resolve internal disputes before organizing public events.

“Any attempt to incite violence under the pretext of political activity would be firmly addressed.”

Governor Okpebholo called on the police and other security agencies to remain vigilant and monitor political gatherings to prevent escalation.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to safeguarding lives and property across the state.

