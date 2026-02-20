Mercy Johnson-Okojie got a new role in Edo State, as Governor Okpebholo appointed her as his special adviser on public engagement and advocacy

The Actors Guild of Nigeria hailed the governor's decision, calling it proof of Nollywood's rising influence in governance and national development

The guild, through its president, also stated that Mercy Johnson's strong public appeal, communication skills, and grassroots connection make her well-suited for the role

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has applauded Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, for appointing Nollywood star Mercy Johnson-Okojie as special adviser on public engagement and advocacy.

The statement was made on Thursday at the Guild’s national headquarters in Abuja, where AGN President, Alhaji Abubakar Yakubu, described the move as a recognition of Nollywood’s growing role in governance and national development.

The announcement of Mercy Johnson's appointment was made on February 19 in a statement issued by the secretary to the Edo state government, Musa Ikhilor.

Through his secretary, Governor Okpebholo highlighted Johnson-Okojie’s achievements as an actress, producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

He stated that she remains one of Nollywood’s most recognised personalities with a career spanning nearly two decades and more than 200 films.

Beyond her work in film, the governor pointed to her foundation, which focuses on women’s empowerment, child welfare, education support, and healthcare outreach.

He stated that her appointment is part of his administration’s plan to involve credible Nigerians in advancing Edo State’s development agenda.

Mercy Johnson reacts to her appointment by the Edo government

Reacting to the appointment, Mercy Johnson-Okojie expressed gratitude to the governor, saying that she felt honoured by the trust and confidence placed in her.

The actress, who is the wife of Odianosen Okojie, representing Esan North East/Esan South East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, promised to use her experience and influence to serve the people effectively.

AGN explains the effect of the appointment on Nollywood industry

According to The Nation, AGN president, Yakubu, while speaking at the Guild’s national headquarters in Abuja, explained that the appointment reflects the governor’s consistent support for the creative industry.

He recalled that Edo State hosted the AGN National Conference in December, which brought together delegates from over 30 states.

According to him, giving such a position to one of Nollywood’s most respected figures is a source of pride for the Guild and the entire entertainment community.

He noted that Mercy Johnson's strong public appeal, communication skills, and grassroots connection make her well-suited for the role.

Yakubu added that the development strengthens the Guild’s resolve to deepen collaboration between Nollywood and governance.

He emphasised that the creative industry is now recognised as a stakeholder in national progress, with the appointment serving as proof of its growing importance.

