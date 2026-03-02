National Police Council endorses Olatunji Disu as substantive Inspector-General of Police

Olatunji Disu served in an acting capacity before his confirmation as IGP

President Bola Tinubu chaired the Police Council meeting for the appointment endorsement

FCT, Abuja - The National Police Council has confirmed Olatunji Disu's appointment as substantive Inspector-General of Police.

Disu was confirmed after the council’s meeting at the State House, Abuja, which lasted about 40 minutes.

The 59-year-old police officer has been serving in an acting capacity since his appointment on Wednesday following Kayode Egbetokun’s exit.

As reported by The Punch, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known on Monday, March 2, 2026.

“Yes, they have unanimously endorsed Disu as IGP.”

It was gathered that the meeting began at about 2:15 pm when President Tinubu arrived at the Council Chamber.

The meeting complies with the provisions of the Police Act 2020, which requires the Police Council to consider the appointment.

The Police Council is chaired by the President and comprises all 36 state governors, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, and the Inspector-General of Police.

Lawyer reacts to tribalism claim in Tunji Disu's appointment

Recall that a public affairs analyst Anyakweh Amadi clarified the legal basis for Inspector-General of Police appointments by the president.

Amadi further dismissed surrounding tribal sentiments in response to Acting IGP Olatunji Disu's selection.

He explained that the appointment term for the Inspector-General of Police is set at four years according to the Police Act and is not legally binding for the president to appoint the highest ranked officer.

