Governor Okpebholo claims recent Ekpoma protest was sponsored from overseas by opposition elements

He said security agencies identified masterminds behind the coordinated protests aimed at destabilising Edo State Government

The governor claimed that most arrests were linked to acts of violence, not peaceful dissent

Edo State - Governor Monday Okpebholo, said last week’s protest in Ekpoma, Esan West local government area of Edo State, was sponsored from overseas.

Okpebholo said the protest was a well-organised riot sponsored by a Nigerian resident in Russia and other locations overseas.

The governor said there were strong indications that opposition elements are behind the protest.

He said the sponsors planned to create chaos and discredit the Edo State Government.

As reported by The Nation, the Chief Press Secretary, Patrick Ebojele, made this known in a statement issued

The statement claimed the protest was part of a coordinated attempt to misinform the public and destabilise the state.

“Most of the arrests were based on clear evidence, including a video showing acts of violence and destruction. The suspects arrested are rioters, not peaceful protesters.

“There are also strong indications, the government said, that opposition elements, possibly with foreign backing, are sponsoring the unrest in a bid to discredit the Edo State Government and create chaos.”

The governor said security agencies have identified the masterminds, who contacted several individuals in Ekpoma.

The individuals allegedly proposed sponsoring the organisation of coordinated riots across Ekpoma, Auchi, Irrua, and even the Government House, Benin City, with funding from the diaspora.

