Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, fires Aigbogun Collins amid unrest following anti-kidnapping protests

Governor Okpebholo appointed Christopher Udobor Iyase as the new Special Adviser on Youth Mobilisation

Aigbogun is currently in police custody as the probe into the protests unfolds

Benin City, Edo State – Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has fired his Special Adviser on Youth Mobilisation, Aigbogun Collins.

Governor Okpebholo appointed Christopher Udobor Iyase as Aigbogun’s replacement.

It was gathered that Aigbogun is currently in police custody.

Aigbogun’s removal comes days after the violent anti-kidnapping protest in Ekpoma, Esan West local government area of the state.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, January 16, 2026, in Benin City.

Ikhilor said Iyase is a dedicated youth mobiliser with a strong passion for the well-being of young people in the state.

According to sources, the former aide was reportedly arrested following Governor Okpebholo’s directive for a probe into the unrest.

Okpebholo Reacts To Ekpoma Riot

Recall that Governor Okpebholo claimed that the recent Ekpoma protest was sponsored from overseas by opposition elements.

He said security agencies identified masterminds behind the coordinated protests aimed at destabilising Edo State Government.

The governor claimed that most arrests were linked to acts of violence, not peaceful dissent.

