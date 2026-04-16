Abayomi Arabambi, the national vice chairman of the Labour Party for the South-West, has said that the leadership of the party, including Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, has agreed to throw their weight behind the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

The Labour Party chieftain reportedly announced the plan during an interview on Thursday, April 16.

Labour Party announces Bola Tinubu as consensus candidate above Peter Obi Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

His statement reads in part:

“Abure and Governor Alex Otti have all agreed in principle that we will support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because this presidency belongs to the South-West, not to the South.”

This is coming amid the insinuation that Peter Obi, the party's presidential candidate in the 2027 elections, still has a hold in the Labour Party. Obi recently dumped the party amid its internal crisis and joined the coalition movement adopted party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The endorsement of Tinubu as the Labour Party's consensus candidate by Arabambi has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Tayo Osibel criticised the Labour Party for the announcement:

"Shame on the Labour Party for making this insensitive statement. You've been bought by APC, and you have lost your relevance to Nigerians as an opposition party. APC is a cankerworm to Nigeria's progress. The most useless political party in Nigerian history."

Omochukwu criticised the report about the Labour Party:

"The posturing of this picture isn't looking good. The president is the one reaching out to Alek Otti instead of it being the other way around. Observation: Presidential and gubernatorial elections are 2 Saturdays apart, so the governor can choose to sit out the other election."

Tochukwu Osuagwu said Arabambi is a factional national chairman:

"It is not your place to make this declaration. Protocol dictates that such a statement should come from Alex Otti or the Acting Chairman, who is perfectly capable of representing the party. By speaking out of turn, your comments are procedurally out of order."

Chuck claimed Arabambi is not a member of the PDP:

"I believe LP should sue Vanguard for addressing someone who's not a member of their party as National vice chairman, because if political parties don't make a scapegoat with one of these media houses, they will continue to sow discord in parties with their poor reporting."

Built Scope alleged that Peter Obi has been the problem of the Labour Party:

"We know all along that Peter Obi was the headache, Alex Otti was never a problem, it's the case of "your enemy's friend is your enemy."

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Source: Legit.ng