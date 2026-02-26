Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has condemned the purported assassination attempt on Peter Obi and demanded accountability from security agencies

Akpoti-Uduaghan emphasised that political violence threatens Nigeria's democracy, and urged respect for dissenting voices

The APC-led Edo government denied involvement in the attack on Obi, labelling him a destabilising figure in the state

FCT, Abuja - Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central, has strongly condemned the reported assassination attempt on opposition figure Peter Obi, and ex-national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, in Edo State.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, February 25, and obtained by Legit.ng, the lawmaker described the development as “deeply disturbing” and warned against the alleged growing culture of political hostility in the country.

Natasha condemns 'assassination attempt' on Obi

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan emphasised that violence, intimidation, and threats have no place in a democratic society, stressing that political competition must never degenerate into physical attacks on perceived opponents.

She said:

“This development is deeply disturbing and has no place in our democracy. Politics must never descend into violence, intimidation, or threats against perceived opponents."

The senator expressed particular concern over what she described as overzealous political actors who, in their attempt to demonstrate loyalty to political leaders, resort to harassment or aggression against opposition figures.

She added:

“I am particularly concerned about overzealous political actors who, in a bid to impress or demonstrate loyalty to Mr. President or any other leader, take it upon themselves to harass or attack members of the opposition. Such actions are reckless, counterproductive, and dangerous to our national unity."

The senator reiterated that democracy flourishes where there is healthy competition, free expression, and respect for dissenting voices.

Natasha said:

“Democracy thrives on healthy competition, free expression, and the protection of dissenting voices. The opposition has every constitutional right to organise, mobilise, and carry out political activities without fear. Attempts to silence or endanger them undermine the very foundation of our democratic system."

Attack on Obi: Natasha urges action

Calling for swift action, the outspoken federal lawmaker urged security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation and bring those responsible to justice.

Her words

“I call on security agencies to thoroughly investigate this incident and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

"Nigeria must remain a nation where political differences are resolved through dialogue and the ballot, not through violence.”

Furthermore, the 46-year-old reaffirmed her commitment to upholding democratic principles and safeguarding the rights of all citizens, irrespective of political affiliation.

She said:

“As a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I remain committed to defending democratic principles, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring the safety of all Nigerians, regardless of political affiliation."

Alleged assassination attempt in Benin City

The alleged attack that triggered the condemnation occurred on Tuesday, February 24, in Benin City, Edo State’s capital, when gunmen reportedly opened fire on Obi, a presidential hopeful, and his convoy after a political rally.

Obi, alongside former Oyegun and other political figures, was in Benin City to attend a rally at the African Democratic Congress (ADC) secretariat.

The event was organised to mark the formal defection of former Edo State governorship candidate Olumide Akpata from the Labour Party (LP) to the ADC.

Legit.ng reported that suspected armed hoodlums shot at the politicians and members of the Obidient Movement while they were leaving the ADC secretariat en route to Oyegun’s residence.

The attackers reportedly fired shots that damaged gates and vehicles, though no fatalities were officially reported. Several people were said to have sustained varying degrees of injury.

Subsequently, the Edo State government denied allegations that it directed any of its agencies to attack Obi during his recent visit to the state.

Describing the claim as false, malicious and a distortion of facts, the government said no such directive was issued by Governor Monday Okpebholo or any organ of the state, The Nation noted.

Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Patrick Ebojele, in a statement on Tuesday night, February 24, said the Okpebholo administration would not engage in attacks against law-abiding Nigerians, irrespective of political affiliation.

According to the statement, no arm of the Edo State Government was instructed to target members of any political party. It added that the allegation was unsupported by credible evidence and appeared designed to mislead the public and heighten political tension.

On its part, the Edo State Police Command confirmed a disturbance at the rally site and said officers responded swiftly to the distress call, forcing the suspects to flee.

Political tension in the state has been heightened by past warnings from Okpebholo, who in 2025 publicly cautioned Obi against visiting Edo State without prior security notification. Some interpreted the remarks as irregular and provocative.

Obi is a problem to us – Edo govt

Meanwhile, speaking again on the alleged assassination attempt, the Edo government described Obi as a destabilising figure in the state’s political space, alleging that crises often trail his political engagements.

Speaking on 'Politics Today' on Channels Television on Wednesday night, February 25, monitored by Legit.ng, the commissioner for information in Edo State, Kassim Afegbua, said Obi’s political history reflects a pattern of internal party crises.

Afegbua said:

“Don’t forget that Peter Obi came the first time to Edo and there was crisis. He came second time, there was crisis.

“And, don’t also forget that within the Labour Party, they are a party of crisis, and he has exited from the Labour Party crisis without being able to resolve the crisis, which will have defined his leadership credentials.

“And now, he has come to ADC, a party of disgruntled elements looking for a safe platform to express their political aspiration. Please don’t come and pollute the atmosphere of Edo in such a manner that whatever happens within your party, you will not want to wear us the crown.

“Peter Obi is a problem to the politics of Edo because any party he belongs is crisis."

The X video can be watched below:

