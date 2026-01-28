Prophetess Brighttheseer has shared a major prophecy concerning former Anambra State governor Peter Obi

In a Facebook post, Brighttheseer urged people to pray for Obi

The preacher explained that her revelation about him was divinely inspired

Lekki, Lagos State - The founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, also known as Brighttheseer, has prophesied that a top African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Peter Obi, could be involved in a road accident.

In a video recently shared on her Facebook page and reviewed by Legit.ng, Brighttheseer also predicted a fire disaster stemming from a potential vehicle accident, she claimed the presidential hopeful Peter Obi could be involved in.

Prophecy on Peter Obi

She said in a video viewed over 4,000 times:

“The Spirit of God is talking about Peter Obi. Pray for Peter Obi, against the vehicle he is in, being involved in accident that might burn some of the vehicles, you know.”

The Facebook video can be watched below:

Brighttheseer warns of global tension

In a related prophecy, Brighttheseer warned of escalating political power struggles, leadership battles, and shifting global alliances, saying some countries may soon be forced into difficult geopolitical choices.

As reported by Vanguard, speaking during a recent public engagement, Brighttheseer said the world is entering a period of heightened political tension, marked by internal resistance, coups, and unstable leadership across several regions.

She said:

“There are power tussles among presidents and global leaders. Leadership battles are increasing, and if not properly managed, some of these issues will affect neighbouring countries."

Furthermore, the prophetess referenced emerging opposition movements in Russia and Afghanistan, noting that women and students in Afghanistan could form resistance groups with backing from external forces. She further spoke on security concerns in parts of Asia, including the Philippines, and the sudden death of a high-profile actor in India.

Donald Trump: Brighttheseer shares warning

In 2025, Brighttheseer caused a stir online after claiming that God revealed a notable vision about US President Donald Trump and a possible global invasion threat.

In a viral video shared on her TikTok, Brighttheseer said the revelation came as a divine warning and urged Nigeria and other nations to “act fast” before it’s too late.

Her prophecy prompted mixed reactions online.

Earlier predictions by Brighttheseer

According to The Punch, Brighttheseer said 'the Spirit of God' revealed to her in 2015 and 2019 that the now late Muhammadu Buhari would become Nigeria’s democratic leader, and it came to pass. In 2021, she also predicted that Chukwuma Charles Soludo, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, would win the Anambra governorship election despite being disqualified by a court, and this too came true.

Additionally, she foresaw President Bola Tinubu’s victory and predicted that Babajide Sanwo-Olu would secure a second term as Lagos State governor; both predictions were realised.

Primate Ayodele predicts Tinubu shakeup

Legit.ng earlier reported that ahead of the 2027 general elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, prophesied that President Tinubu is planning to replace Vice President (VP) Kashim Shettima.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and shared with Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele reiterated his warning to Tinubu against using a Muslim-Muslim ticket, stating that this alleged disobedience could lead to the vice president’s imminent removal.

