Pastor John Onuwabhagbe Abebe was arraigned over alleged fraud, conspiracy, and unlawful sale of a couple’s embryos

Prosecutors claimed he released confidential medical records and defrauded the couple of N19 million under the pretext of IVF

Justice A. A. Fashola granted him N5 million bail with a professional surety and adjourned the case to 2 April 2026

FCT, Abuja - The federal government on Thursday, March 12, arraigned an Abuja-based medical practitioner and pastor, John Onuwabhagbe Abebe, over allegations of fraud, criminal conspiracy, and the unlawful sale of a couple’s embryos.

Pastor Abebe, who also runs Joje Abebe Hospital Limited, appeared before Hon. Justice A. A. Fashola of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Jabi, on the three-count charges.

The charges allege that Abebe unlawfully released confidential medical records of a married couple, defrauded them of N19 million under the pretext of providing In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatment, and sold their embryos to other patients without consent, The Cable reported.

Alleged breach of medical confidentiality

According to the prosecution, Abebe disclosed the private medical records of Mrs Mary Manga and her husband to the public without their consent, an action said to contravene Section 29 of the National Health Act 2014.

Count one of the charge reads in part:

"While in custody of Mr & Mrs Mary Manga’s medical records concerning their health welfare and their reproductive status, without their authorisation or consent, you abused your office and released their secret medical record to members of the public, causing the victims trauma, contrary to section 29 of the National Health Act, 2014."

Alleged fraud in IVF treatment

The second and third counts detail claims that between January and May 2025, Pastor Abebe, described as a chief consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, collected N19 million from the couple for IVF treatment he allegedly was not qualified to provide.

Prosecutors also claim that he converted the funds and some of their embryos for personal use.

"He deceived and duped Mrs Mary Manga and her husband to the tune of N19 million under the pretense of being specialised in IVF, knowing he lacked the necessary expertise," part of the charge reads.

Pastor Abebe pleads not guilty

When the charges were read, Pastor Abebe and his hospital pleaded not guilty. His lawyer, Barrister Marvin Omorogbe, applied for bail, which was unopposed by the prosecuting counsel, Barrister Joseph Wada, Vanguard reported.

Justice Fashola granted Pastor Abebe bail of N5 million, with a reliable surety of equal value who must be a professional employed by a responsible and verifiable organisation.

Trial adjourned

The case has been adjourned to 2 April 2026 for trial.

This case has drawn widespread attention as one of the most sensational fertility-related allegations in recent Nigerian history, raising questions about medical ethics, patient confidentiality, and the legal boundaries of reproductive services.

