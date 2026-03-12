As Nigerians prepare for the 2027 general elections, the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) has been expressing confidence that the coalition movement will sack President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the poll.

Meanwhile, some of the prominent leaders' children of the ADC are still card-carrying members of the ruling party. A development that has been considered absurd, and many wondered why the children of the politicians are not following their fathers to their new political bride.

Below is a list of the ADC leaders whose children are still members of the ADC:

Atiku Abubakar

The former vice president was the pioneer champion of the coalition movement that adopted the ADC as their political platform ahead of the 2027 general election.

Abba Atiku Abubakar, the son of the former vice president, recently resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the ruling APC, in a bid to mobilise for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027. The former vice president's son also renamed his political group, which he had earlier founded, to Heske Bola Tinubu Organisation. The group was set up in 2022 as Atiku Heske Organisation.

David Mark

David Mark is the national chairman of the coalition party, ADC, and his daughter, Blessing Onuh Mark, a member of the House of Representatives, did not follow her father to the coalition party and remains a member of the APC

The lawmaker representing Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency of Benue State was one of the National Assembly members who endorsed the second-term ambition of President Tinubu in 2025. In 2023, she got re-elected, polling 29,031 votes to defeat her closest opponent, Alex Ogbe of the PDP, who garnered 21,741 votes.

Nasir El-Rufai

The immediate past governor of Kaduna state is one of the prominent leaders of the coalition party and the ADC, whose son is a member of the House of Representatives, just like David Mark's daughter. Mohammed Bello El-Rufai is the lawmaker representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency and has remained a member of the APC despite his father's vow to unseat the party and President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

This is even as the former governor is facing a series of legal battles with federal government agencies, including the Economic and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

