President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's decision to remove IGP Egbetokun reportedly stemmed from disagreements on state policing and security protocols

Egbetokun faced backlash for alleged media suppression and failure to implement directives on VIP police protection

AIG Tunji Disu has been appointed as the acting IGP amid ongoing discussions over police leadership and governance

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has more than nine years of experience reporting on public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Sources within the presidency have revealed that President Bola Tinubu asked Kayode Egbetokun to step down for three main reasons.

As reported by Premium Times on Wednesday, February 25, this is contrary to the official claim that the former inspector-general of police (IGP) resigned for family reasons.

Tinubu, Egbetokun disagree on state police

One source said the former police boss was removed from office because of his stance on state policing, an initiative the presidency believes would positively impact national security.

The source said, adding his stance conflicts with that of the government:

“He is not in support of the creation of state policing."

Another source corroborated this, saying Egbetokun “did not believe in the signatory policy of state police.”

Egbetokun reportedly opposed President Tinubu’s stance, arguing that Nigeria is not yet “mature” enough to implement state policing.

Egbetokun's perceived media hostility

Another reason given for Egbetokun’s removal was his blacklist by the International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria.

Legit.ng recalls that IPI Nigeria, in 2025, accused Egbetokun of interfering with constitutionally guaranteed media rights.

The IGP’s inclusion followed what the group called a sustained pattern of police abuse against journalists under his watch.

It cited the arrest and repeated summons of Media Room Hub publisher, Azuka Ogujiuba, over her reporting on a land dispute currently before the courts. Ogujiuba was detained twice and compelled to travel repeatedly from Lagos to Abuja for interrogation, despite no legal basis for the harassment.

The IPI said that instead of intervening to stop the abuses, several other cases of controversial arrests and alleged assaults occurred across state commands, including those involving Abdulaziz Aliyu in Kano, Nasir Yelwa in Abuja, and FIJ reporter Sodeeq Atanda in Ekiti State.

The institute added that a formal letter sent to the IGP on September 30, 2025, was ignored.

The source said amid Egbetokun's exit as Nigeria's IGP:

“The government felt embarrassed about the situation."

Tinubu reportedly cites poor VIP security compliance

On the third reason, a source said the presidential directive on the withdrawal of police officers from VIPs was not totally complied with.

President Tinubu issued the directive at a security meeting in November 2025, ordering that VIPs seeking security protection request well-armed personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Sources said President Tinubu was concerned that compliance with the directive was too poor.

The source said:

“The rate at which he has succeeded in withdrawing police officers from VIP is very low."

Nigeria police get new leadership

Egbetokun resigned from his position as the IGP on Tuesday, February 24, following the submission of his letter citing pressing family considerations.

Following the resignation, President Tinubu approved the appointment of assistant inspector-general of police Tunji Disu to serve as acting IGP with immediate effect.

The president said he was confident that Disu’s experience, operational depth, and demonstrated leadership capacity would provide steady and focused direction for the Nigeria Police Force during this critical period.

Tinubu appointed Egbetokun as the 22nd Inspector-General of Police on June 19, 2023.

But his tenure extended beyond the mandatory retirement limits of 60 years of age or 35 years of service, prompting sustained criticism from civil society groups, among others, who argued that the extension breached established police service regulations and weakened institutional discipline.

The National Assembly passed the Police Act (Amendment) Bill in July 2024 to allow a person appointed as Inspector-General of Police to remain in office until the end of the term stipulated in the letter of appointment.

The bill, which was forwarded to the House of Representatives and the Senate by the president to amend the tenure of the IGP, was passed by both chambers at separate sittings.

Until his appointment, Disu served as AIG in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos, and was promoted to the rank of AIG in 2025.

