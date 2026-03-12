President Bola Ahmed Tinubu held a crucial meeting with service chiefs amid rising security concerns in Nigeria

Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu attended his first security meeting since his appointment on February 28, 2026

The meeting comes after Tinubu reiterated Nigeria's commitment to defeating terrorism during an Iftar dinner with military leaders

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had a closed-door meeting with service chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

It was the first security meeting Tunji Disu wo be attending after assuming office as Inspector-General of Police.

IGP Tunji Disu attends the first security meeting with Tinubu and service chiefs. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu appointed Disu as IGP on February 28, 2026, following the resignation of his predecessor, Kayode Egbetokun.

It was gathered that the security chiefs arrived at the Presidential Villa without their usual official vehicles.

As reported by Tye Punch, the security chiefs departed the premises at approximately 5:10 pm after extensive deliberations with President Tinubu for nearly two-hours.

The security concern in the country has heightened following the recent killings of military commanding officers in various theatres of operation.

The meeting comes days after President Tinubu assured the military of his administration’s commitment to defeating terrorism despite the attacks in Borno State.

Speaking during an Iftar dinner with service chiefs on March 6, Tinubu said:

“Nigeria will defeat terrorism despite these attacks. We will not bow to insurgents.”

The closed-door security meeting is IGP Disu’s first formal engagement with President Tinubu and service chiefs since his appointment.

The details of the security meeting are not in the opening as of the time of filing this report.

Troops kill Boko Haram/ISWAP commander, others

Recall that troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) eliminated a notorious Boko Haram commander, Abu Yusu, and 19 others during an operation in Yobe State.

The Media Information Officer of OPHK, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, says the operation began on March 9, foiling terrorists' attacks on military positions.

Lt. Col. Uba explains that the Joint Task Force successfully defended against coordinated efforts from the Goniri community.

President Bola Tinubu meets service chiefs on urgent security. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Read more stories on bandit, terrorist attacks:

Gunmen kidnap LG secretary, one other

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that gunmen kidnapped Joseph Kayode and Esther Akinlolu in the Akoko North-West area of Ondo State.

The Police are conducting search and rescue operations to secure the victims' safe return from the kidnappers' den.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, shares more details about the kidnapping incident.

Source: Legit.ng