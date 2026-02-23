Peter Obi has criticised JAMB over the alleged chaotic UTME registration process reportedly affecting students nationwide

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf brings over nine years of experience reporting on education across Nigeria and Africa.

Garki, Abuja - Peter Obi, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has alleged “system failures” in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

In a statement he signed and shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Monday, February 23, the presidential hopeful lamented alleged frustrations and chaos emanating from the ongoing UTME registration, which began on January 26 across the country.

According to the post on X, Obi, a former Labour Party (LP) chieftain, wrote:

"Last year (2025), concerns were raised about the hardship students faced at various centres across the country, particularly at the Amawbia, Anambra State, office of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, following the proscription of several CBT centres over alleged infractions. The expectation was that corrective measures would follow. Sadly, as I passed there again last Friday (February 20, 2026), I met the same crowd and confusion.

"Upon further inquiry, I was informed that similar situations exist in some other states across Nigeria."

Legit.ng recalls that in March 2025, JAMB sanctioned 132 out of its 887 approved computer-based test (CBT) centres across Nigeria following the discovery of data mismatches during that year's UTME registration.

Infractions were reportedly discovered in one or two candidates per centre, amounting to 200 cases out of the over 2 million registered candidates.

In the same vein, in June 2025, the examination board recommended tough penalties for 11 CBT centres allegedly found culpable of UTME examination infractions. Penalties were recommended for CBT registrants involved in fingerprint irregularities during the UTME registration, with JAMB saying the sanctions were intended to protect the integrity of the examination process.

Also, in January, JAMB ruled that any CBT centre whose registration activities cannot be monitored remotely will not be allowed to participate in the 2026 UTME registration.

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of JAMB, said all CBT centres participating in the 2026 UTME registration would be monitored live from its national headquarters in Abuja. He, however, stated that any centre that cannot be covered or viewed live from the board headquarters will not be able to register and hold the 2026 UTME.

Reacting to JAMB’s investigation of certain centres, Obi defended the institutes, albeit with a condition.

He said:

"While authorities may have valid reasons for sanctioning centres, a more balanced and humane approach is possible. Centres under investigation could be allowed to continue offering limited services under strict monitoring to prevent further lapses. If it is difficult to approve new centres quickly, the authorities could still make temporary use of previously approved centres under close supervision to ease the pressure on state offices."

Obi speaks amid JAMB deadline

The former Anambra governor added:

"With registration ending on the 26th, the consequences are serious. Many candidates travel from distant villages, some even sleeping in Awka to secure access. If nothing urgent is done, some will miss the examination — not for lack of preparation, but because the system failed them.

"Students cannot be made to suffer the failings of a system to which we have all, in one way or another, contributed. What is required now is not blame, but swift and compassionate intervention to ensure that no young person’s future is jeopardised by avoidable administrative bottlenecks."

