Senator Ipalibo Banigo defects from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC )

) Banigo said her defection is in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's vision and Governor Sim Fubara's leadership

The Rivers West senator said her defection follows internal PDP disputes and aims to ensure political cohesion

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Senator Ipalibo Banigo has officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Banigo’s defection letter was read on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Senator Banigo from Rivers West dumps PDP for APC. Photo credit: Mrs Ipalibo Harry Banigo

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, the federal lawmaker said her decision to join APC is to advance development in Rivers State and President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Banigo, representing Rivers West Senatorial District, said her decision is intended to align politically with Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

“The decision follows extensive consultations with my constituents, my political associates, and critical stakeholders across my senatorial district, given the prevailing internal divisions, protracted leadership disputes, and ongoing litigations within the People’s Democratic Party, which have adversely affected cohesion.

“This decision is also predicated on my resolve to join my political mentor, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, in supporting President Bola Tinubu, to actualize his re-election bids and enable the President to continue his evident economic reforms, which have significantly improved the economic situation, enhanced currency stability, and driven numerous infrastructural developments across our dear nation.”

Source: Legit.ng