Nigeria's government denies any state policy of religious persecution against any group

Minister of Information cites security challenges driving violence, not religious bias

Tinubu's administration reaffirms commitment to constitutional freedoms for all citizens

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu- led Federal Government said there is no state policy of religious persecution against any group.

The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, maintained said the stance that there is nothing like religious persecution in Nigeria.

He rejected the United States congressmen’s stance on ‘religious persecution’ in Nigeria.

Idris stated while reacting to the report that United States Congressmen submitted to President Donald Trump, on Monday, February 23, 2026.

He admitted tha Nigeria is facing security challenges, including terrorism, banditry, and communal conflicts that have tragically affected many communities.

The minister made this known in a statement issued via the ministry’s X handle, @FMINONigeria, on Tuesday, Febriary 24, 2026.

“It is important to state clearly that Nigeria does not have, and has never had, a state policy of religious persecution. The violence being confronted by our security agencies is not driven by government policy or religious bias, but by complex security threats, including terrorism, organised criminality, and longstanding communal tensions.”

Idris added that Nigeria’s constitution guarantees freedom of religion and freedom of worship for all citizens.

The minister said the government is concerned about the loss of lives and destruction of property resulting from these criminal acts.

He assured that Tinubu’s administration is committed to upholding these constitutional protections and to ensuring equal protection under the law.

Gumi reacts to US lawmakers’ report on Shariah

Recall that Ahmad Gumi defended Shariah law as a Muslim prerogative amid US Congressional reports.

Nigerians voice mixed reactions on Gumi's statements regarding Shariah and Christian concerns.

Debate intensifies over the coexistence of Shariah law and Nigeria's national legal framework.

Tinubu's govt reacts to demand for Sharia law abolition

Legit.ng earlier reported that the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on policy communication, Daniel Bwala, dismissed suggestions by a Nigerian-American academic that the African country should abolish Sharia.

Bwala said any attempt by a foreign country to instruct Nigeria on constitutional matters would amount to an attack on its sovereignty.

The presidential spokesperson maintained that even the recent military threat of President Donald Trump was inconsistent with international norms and the US convention.

