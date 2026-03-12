Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

UK Releases New Travel Advice for 21 Countries, Full List Emerges
Europe

UK Releases New Travel Advice for 21 Countries, Full List Emerges

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advice and is warning travellers to review guidance before heading abroad
  • Travellers are being urged to check the latest official guidance as tensions continue to rise across parts of the Middle East
  • Recently, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said there are an estimated 300,000 British citizens in Gulf countries, with a total of 102,000 having since registered their presence with the UK government

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international relations.

London, United Kingdom - Amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict and rising instability across the Middle East, the United Kingdom (UK), through its Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), has updated its travel advice for several countries.

According to the Daily Express, UK citizens in Israel, Bahrain, Lebanon, Palestine, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar are advised to register their presence to receive the latest updates from the FCDO. The Independent also reported on the update.

The United Kingdom's Foreign Office (FCDO) updates travel advice for UK citizens in Israel, Bahrain, Lebanon, Palestine, Kuwait, UAE, and Qatar amid Middle East instability.
Keir Starmer-led UK issues updated travel guidance for citizens in Israel, Bahrain, Lebanon, Palestine, Kuwait, UAE, and Qatar amid rising Middle East tensions. Photo credit: @Keir_Starmer
Source: Twitter

UK revises travel guidance abroad

The FCDO currently advises against all travel to Afghanistan, Israel, Palestine, Iran, Iraq, and Syria, with additional restrictions in specific regions. Travellers are warned not to enter within 5km of the Azerbaijan-Armenia eastern border or within 3 kilometres of the Jordan-Syria border.

Elsewhere, the FCDO advises avoiding areas within 10km of the Turkish-Syrian border due to ongoing conflict and heightened terrorism risks. Travel to the UAE is also discouraged, as many remain stranded and UAE airports remain closed following Iranian missile strikes.

Legit.ng reports that the Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) are currently operating with limited, phased, and highly unpredictable schedules as of Tuesday, March 10, to Thursday, March 12, 2026, following recent disruptions.

UK lists countries with travel warnings

Regional escalation has created significant security risks and caused travel disruptions.

The Foreign Office has, therefore, asked British natives to "follow the instructions of the local authorities and monitor local and international media for the latest information."

The UK Foreign Office warns of heightened security risks and travel disruptions in the Middle East, advising British nationals to "follow the instructions of the local authorities and monitor local and international media for the latest information."
Keir Starmer-led UK alerts travellers to rising security risks and travel disruptions in the Middle East, urging them to follow local authorities’ guidance. Photo credit: @Keir_Starmer, @HumanEvents
Source: Twitter

The full list of countries has been highlighted below:

  1. Lebanon - advises against travel to some regions
  2. Iraq - advises against all travel
  3. Iran - advises against all travel
  4. Saudi Arabia - advises against travel to some regions
  5. Afghanistan - advises against all travel
  6. Qatar - advises against all but essential travel
  7. UAE - advises against all but essential travel
  8. Yemen - advises against all but essential travel
  9. Bahrain - advises against all but essential travel
  10. Egypt - advises against travel to some regions
  11. Armenia - advises against travel to some regions
  12. Azerbaijan - advises against travel to some regions
  13. Israel - advises against all travel
  14. Kuwait - advises against all but essential travel
  15. Oman - no travel warnings in place
  16. Turkmenistan - no travel warnings in place
  17. Palestine - advises against all travel
  18. Syria - advises against all travel
  19. Turkey - advises against travel to some regions
  20. Jordan - advises against travel to some regions
  21. Pakistan - advises against travel to some regions

UK student visa rules 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UK government stated that individuals aged 16 and above can apply for a student visa to study in the country, provided they meet certain requirements.

The conditions include having an offer from a course run by a licensed student sponsor, demonstrating sufficient funds to support yourself and cover course fees, showing proficiency in English (speaking, reading, writing, and understanding), and, for applicants aged 16 or 17, providing parental consent.

Source: Legit.ng

