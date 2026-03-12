The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advice and is warning travellers to review guidance before heading abroad

Travellers are being urged to check the latest official guidance as tensions continue to rise across parts of the Middle East

Recently, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said there are an estimated 300,000 British citizens in Gulf countries, with a total of 102,000 having since registered their presence with the UK government

London, United Kingdom - Amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict and rising instability across the Middle East, the United Kingdom (UK), through its Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), has updated its travel advice for several countries.

According to the Daily Express, UK citizens in Israel, Bahrain, Lebanon, Palestine, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar are advised to register their presence to receive the latest updates from the FCDO. The Independent also reported on the update.

UK revises travel guidance abroad

The FCDO currently advises against all travel to Afghanistan, Israel, Palestine, Iran, Iraq, and Syria, with additional restrictions in specific regions. Travellers are warned not to enter within 5km of the Azerbaijan-Armenia eastern border or within 3 kilometres of the Jordan-Syria border.

Elsewhere, the FCDO advises avoiding areas within 10km of the Turkish-Syrian border due to ongoing conflict and heightened terrorism risks. Travel to the UAE is also discouraged, as many remain stranded and UAE airports remain closed following Iranian missile strikes.

Legit.ng reports that the Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) are currently operating with limited, phased, and highly unpredictable schedules as of Tuesday, March 10, to Thursday, March 12, 2026, following recent disruptions.

UK lists countries with travel warnings

Regional escalation has created significant security risks and caused travel disruptions.

The Foreign Office has, therefore, asked British natives to "follow the instructions of the local authorities and monitor local and international media for the latest information."

The full list of countries has been highlighted below:

Lebanon - advises against travel to some regions Iraq - advises against all travel Iran - advises against all travel Saudi Arabia - advises against travel to some regions Afghanistan - advises against all travel Qatar - advises against all but essential travel UAE - advises against all but essential travel Yemen - advises against all but essential travel Bahrain - advises against all but essential travel Egypt - advises against travel to some regions Armenia - advises against travel to some regions Azerbaijan - advises against travel to some regions Israel - advises against all travel Kuwait - advises against all but essential travel Oman - no travel warnings in place Turkmenistan - no travel warnings in place Palestine - advises against all travel Syria - advises against all travel Turkey - advises against travel to some regions Jordan - advises against travel to some regions Pakistan - advises against travel to some regions

The UK authorities’ update was shared on social media and can be viewed below via X.

