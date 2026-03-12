Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Asia

Breaking: Iran's New Supreme Leader Sends First Threat to Trump

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

The Iranian new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has said that the Strait of Hormuz, a major shipping channel, will continue to remain closed in his first statement since succeeding his father.

Since resuming office, the new Ayatollah has not appeared in public since his appointment. However, a statement associated with him stated that the Islamic Republic will "avenge the blood of Iranians" who have been killed by the United States.

The Iranian new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has sent a covert message to President Donald Trump of the United States and the critical Strait of Hormuz.
Iran vows to continue blocking the Strait of Hormuz, sends a message to US President Donald Trump Photo Credit: Getty Images
Source: Twitter

According to the BBC, several attacks have been launched on cargo ships in the Gulf, suspected of being by Iran. It was reported that two tankers were hit around Iran, and a container ship was struck around the UAE. State media reported that Iranian forces were behind at least one of the strikes.

The US and Israel had launched an aggressive attack on Iran, assassinating its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several military generals. The development has led to the escalation in the Middle East and the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz.

Source: Legit.ng

