Social critic VeryDarkMan has raised concerns over the lack of public outrage following the attack on Peter Obi in Benin City, describing it as a threat to Nigeria's democracy

VeryDarkMan questioned why no government agency, including the police, the National Assembly, or the presidency, has issued statements addressing the incident

Netizens expressed worry that citizens have become desensitised to political violence, with many agreeing that people would quickly move on even if something more serious had happened

Social critic Vincent Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, has condemned the quiet response of Nigerians to the February 24 attack on Peter Obi in Benin City, Edo State.

The incident happened when gunmen reportedly opened fire at the residence of former All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman John Odigie-Oyegun, riddling the gate and several vehicles with bullets.

VeryDarkMan criticises the lack of public reaction to Peter Obi attack in Edo, says Nigerians have become desensitised to violence. Photo: verydarkblackman/peterobigregory

Source: Instagram

Peter Obi later inspected the bullet-riddled premises, while police confirmed an investigation was ongoing.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, VeryDarkMan expressed disappointment that Nigerians did not react strongly to what he described as a direct threat to democracy.

He noted that even if the attack had taken the life of Peter Obi, the public might still have remained indifferent.

“Democracy was threatened yesterday and it wasn’t even a small threat, it was a very big threat with this news. It says, Peter Obi escapes assassination attempt in Edo State. Honestly, I was expecting some form of uproar on social media everywhere.”

He criticised the silence of government institutions, pointing out that neither the presidency, the National Assembly, nor the security agencies had issued statements, stating that such indifference shows Nigeria is sliding into dictatorship.

“As we speak now, nobody is asking for accountability. I have not seen any press statement from the Edo State police. I have not seen anything from the governor’s house, from the government house. No release, no statement, nothing about this incident that happened in Edo State.”

Watch VeryDarkMan's video below:

Netizens react to VeryDarkMan's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@vuga001 said:

"Peter Obi should just be very careful cuz if anything happens to him people will forget easily and move on with their lives."

@0xIkemefuna commented:

"This is concerning. Cause if something bad actually happens this is how we will just be quiet."

@bobbynz042 wrote:

"Nigerians are becoming used to things like these so I'm not surprised that there's no out cry."

@lokky_xy reacted:

"The fact that so many people are scrolling past it like normal news is worrying. We can't normalize threats to anyone's life, especially political leaders."

VeryDarkMan questions why no government agency has addressed the Peter Obi attack in Edo State, calls for accountability. Photo: verydarkblackman/peterobigregory

Source: Instagram

Kenneth Okonkwo accuses government of orchestrating attack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular actor and lawyer Kenneth Okonkwo accused the Nigerian government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of being behind the attack on opposition leaders in Benin City.

He described the incident as a deliberate attempt to silence opposition voices and claimed it was not random but a planned move to intimidate political opponents.

He stated that while no deaths were recorded, several people sustained injuries in the attack. Okonkwo noted that three former governors were present at the venue, but security was withdrawn before the attack, which raised suspicions about government involvement.

Source: Legit.ng