Sokoto, Sokoto State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Aminu Tambuwal, senator representing Sokoto South, has finally left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to a statement shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday night, March 11, Tambuwal, a former speaker of the House of Representatives and ex-Sokoto governor, said he has decided to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

2027 election: Tambuwal joins ADC

The 60-year-old former presidential aspirant hinged his decision to exit the PDP on "the persistent internal crisis, leadership disagreements, and growing division" within the party.

Tambuwal wrote on Wednesday night, March 11:

"After deep reflection and consultations, I have formally resigned my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and I have communicated my resignation to my ward chairman in writing.

"The PDP has been a significant part of my political journey, and I remain grateful for the opportunities it gave me to serve our nation, including as Speaker of the House of Representatives and as Governor of Sokoto State during my second term in office. However, the persistent internal crisis, leadership disagreements, and growing divisions within the PDP have made it increasingly difficult to continue my membership of the party. These developments have unfortunately weakened the unity and direction that once defined the party and have necessitated this decision."

He added in an X post, sharing accompanying photos:

"Consequently, I have today (Tuesday, March 11) officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) with my associates and supporters.

"I am convinced that this decision is guided by my belief that Nigeria needs a stronger political platform built on integrity, accountability, inclusiveness, and a clear commitment to national development.

"I remain fully committed to the service of our country and to the ideals of democracy, justice, and national unity."

PDP factional crisis boosts ADC

Legit.ng reports that political parties in Nigeria have historically faced internal crises, especially those in opposition. Since 2022, the PDP, the country’s former ruling party, has been engulfed in a deep factional struggle that could threaten its survival in the 2027 general elections if reconciliation efforts fail.

The crisis has produced two main factions within the party: one aligned with Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and the other led by Kabiru Turaki (SAN). Despite ongoing attempts to resolve the conflict, the PDP’s divisions remain unresolved.

Meanwhile, the ADC positions itself as a credible alternative, boasting heavyweight politicians such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Anambra Governor Peter Obi, and former Senate President David Mark, among others, as part of its coalition.

"Nigeria in peril": Tambuwal laments

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tambuwal warned that Nigeria has strayed far from the democratic ideals envisioned by its founders and now faces an urgent need for national rescue.

Tambuwal painted a bleak assessment of Nigeria’s trajectory, noting that the nation has drifted dangerously away from the expectations that shaped its democratic journey.

